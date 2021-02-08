In one way or another, high school sports are set to return to competition starting March 1.
The executive board of the Oregon School Activities Association approved the start of soccer, cross-country and (partly) volleyball during a Monday Zoom meeting, while football players are still waiting for further guidelines from the Oregon Health Authority to determine if they can play games this winter and spring.
“That was a priority for the board,” Peter Weber, executive director of the OSAA, told The Bulletin Monday afternoon. “Let those who can go, go. And those who can’t, provide alternative options."
Those who can: Soccer and cross-country are allowed to start practicing Feb. 22, while questions remain about what the postseason will entail. Those questions will likely have more clarity following a Feb. 17 OSAA executive board meeting.
Those who cannot: Volleyball and football are still waiting for more state guidelines to fully return.
Due to the state’s current indoor restrictions, the start of the volleyball season could start on time, or some teams could elect to move their seasons to later in the year when their respective counties could move below the extreme-risk level.
As of now, with new county risk levels set to be released this week, roughly 50 schools have the option of starting on time due to being in a lower-, moderate- or high-risk county. Those in extreme-risk counties may have to play later in the spring. The board approved “change-of-season request forms” for volleyball.
Football teams began official non-contact practices Monday, but it is still uncertain if tackle football will be allowed in the next couple of weeks.
Contact sports — football, basketball and wrestling — have been prohibited, thus making it impossible to play under the current guidelines.
During Monday’s meeting, the OSAA made it clear that the OHA would be releasing new, more lenient guidelines that could give contact sports a chance at returning.
“They can’t prohibit (the contact sports) any more (than they already are),” Weber said.
Football cannot be moved to a different season like volleyball and played past May 1 because that is too close to the start of the 2021 fall season. And given the uncertainty of the upcoming OHA guidelines, there is the possibility that parts of the state play non-contact 7-on-7 football while others play tackle, Weber said.
The OSAA has been providing information to the OHA showing how other states who did not play football in the fall — such as Illinois, New York and New Mexico — are approaching their plan to restart football safely. Still, the decision is left in the hands of the OHA and the Governor's office.
"I think this is better than not having any football at all," said Curt Shelley, the 4A representative on the executive board and superintendent of the Tillamook School District.
The mantra in football circles the past several months has been "we will take what we can get" in regards to the sports' return. But at La Pine High School, the possible transition to 7-on-7 football is not a popular one.
“None of (kids I’ve talked to) are interested in doing 7-on-7 or flag,” said La Pine football coach Bo DeForest. “I’m not trying to win a 7-on-7 state championship or a flag football state championship.”
The non-contact version of football, 7-on-7 passing leagues have continued to grow in popularity as an off-season alternative to tackle football. But for programs who rely on running the football, like many of the schools in lower classifications that do not always have a deep quarterback pool, 7-on-7 is not enticing.
“It is just not something that benefits us,” said DeForest. “Our nuts and bolts are old school. That is the way we played and that's the way we will coach.”
The OSAA approved virtual linemen challenges and a virtual combine, which Central Oregon teams participated in during the fall, because linemen do not play in 7-on-7 football.
Yet, during those contents, teams were separated, and while the 7-on-7 games were played under the lights, the linemen had their challenges in the dark. Over time, the linemen challenges petered out.
“Kids want to play together, they want to work together, they don’t want to be separated,” DeForest said. "They can’t cheer on each other. That is the number one problem, the social dynamic. Kids are losing that."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.