Beavs demolish Huskies, 98-68
CORVALLIS — It was snowing outside, but in Gill Coliseum it was raining 3-pointers as the Beavers took down Washington 98-68 Tuesday evening in a Pac-12 women’s basketball game.
“I think this win was just what this group needed,” said Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck. “The team prepared hard, and continued to grind. Washington makes you play a little bit differently, and if you aren’t ready that can impact you. Our team played with grit and toughness. ”
Oregon State finished the contest with 18 triples, matching the program record and tying the Pac-12 mark for most in a conference game. The Beavers shot 65.3 percent from the floor and 66.7 percent from beyond the arc.
Freshman Sasha Goforth went 8-for-10 from the floor and 6-for-7 from beyond the arc to finish with 23 points. Taya Corosdale went 5-for-6 from the floor to end the day with 16 points, while Ellie Mack finished with 12 points and seven rebounds.
Talia von Oelhoffen notched her first career double-figure scoring contest, recording 13 points, seven assists and six rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.