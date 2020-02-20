Ducks’ Sabally will skip senior season
EUGENE — Oregon women’s basketball forward Satou Sabally has announced she will forgo her senior season to enter the 2020 WNBA draft.
“It fills my heart with joy to say I have had the best three years of my life at the University of Oregon,” Sabally wrote via social media Thursday. “Our program is special. I look forward to always supporting it, and I will continue to give everything I can this season to help our team accomplish our goals.”
Sabally will join seniors Sabrina Ionescu, Ruthy Hebard and Minyon Moore as departing players after this season. She will take part in UO’s Senior Day ceremonies March 1 at Matthew Knight Arena following the regular-season finale against Washington.
An all-Pac-12 selection as a sophomore and the Pac-12 freshman of the year in 2017-18, Sabally currently has 1,390 points, 546 rebounds, 199 assists, 115 steals and 70 blocks in 98 career games. The Berlin, Germany, native is averaging 16.0 points and 7.4 rebounds per game with a career-high seven double-doubles, including six during Oregon’s current 12-game win streak entering No. 3 Oregon’s weekend trip to the Bay Area.
— The Oregonian
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.