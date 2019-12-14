LONG BEACH, Calif. — Sabrina Ionescu tallied a game-high 21 points and 10 Oregon players scored Saturday in the No. 3-ranked Ducks’ 81-45 romp over Long Beach State.

Ionescu added team highs of 12 rebounds and seven assists for Oregon (8-1), which raced to a 31-12 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.

Jaz Shelley came off the bench to score 17 points on 5-of-8 3-point shooting to join Ionescue in double figures for the Ducks. Oregon shot 37% (10 for 27) from 3-point range for the game and was 59.6% (34 for 57) from the field overall.

Jasmine Hardy scored 10 points to lead Long Beach State (3-7).

Oregon was called for only four fouls in the game but committed 23 turnovers. The two teams combined to shoot only seven free throws for the game and made all seven.

Next up for the Ducks is a Monday home game against UC Riverside.