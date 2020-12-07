COLLEGE FOOTBALL
OSU's Gebbia finished for season
Oregon State quarterback Tristan Gebbia is finished for the season as the redshirt junior quarterback will have surgery on a damaged left hamstring this week.
Coach Jonathan Smith didn’t have details on the severity of Gebbia’s injury, sustained late in the fourth quarter of Oregon State’s 41-38 win over Oregon on Nov. 27.
“I know it’s a hamstring … (surgery) is the best course of action for him to be able to come back and play this game healthy,” Smith said.
Redshirt sophomore Chance Nolan, who started for Gebbia last Saturday at Utah, will take over the position for the rest of the season. Smith said freshman Ben Gulbranson is Nolan’s back up.
Smith was optimistic about some aspects of Nolan’s performance against Utah in the 30-24 loss. Nolan completed 20 of 38 passes for 202 yards and a touchdown, while running 13 times for 36 yards.
—The Oregonian
