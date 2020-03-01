CORVALLIS — The first order of business Sunday at Gill Coliseum was honoring Oregon State’s four seniors before the home finale against Washington State.
But the flowers, hugs, mementos, tears and cheers lose a meaning if the ending is not right. Sunday it was, as Oregon State got it going during the second half to whip Washington State 73-58.
“That’s all you hope for on senior day, is get the win,” OSU coach Scott Rueck said.
Which helped enhance what happened in the pregame ceremony, as Rueck said of the 24 senior days he has had as a coach at Oregon State and George Fox University, “it was one of the most emotional.”
Senior Janessa Thropay began tearing up as soon as she and her brothers Jonathan, Jordan and Josiah finished singing the national anthem. Maddie Washington did not make it on the floor with her parents when tears began to flow.
Rueck was standing at midcourt with large framed jerseys of Kat Tudor, Mikayla Pivec, Thropay and Washington. At one point, the team photographer told Rueck he was crying, to which the OSU coach mildly protested.
“Maddie almost got me going right away,” Rueck said. “What they’ve accomplished in the way they’ve done it with carrying on the legacy of what Oregon State women’s basketball is, it’s been extremely impressive to watch.”
Could they pull it together in time to play the game? That is often a coach’s concern. Pivec said it was not a problem, though she acknowledged that “there’s an adjustment period at the beginning.”
Whether it was senior emotions or an underdog looking to spring an upset, the first half was not a masterpiece for the Beavers. Washington State shot 64% during the first half and led 36-35 at halftime.
The halftime break did not provide much relief for the Beavers at first. Cherilyn Molina started the third quarter by hitting three consecutive jump shots to stake the Cougars to a 42-37 lead.
“We could not make them uncomfortable. I thought we were a little loose defensively,” Rueck said.
From there, though, it was all Oregon State. Washington State did not make a field goal during the final 8:20 of the third quarter as the Beavers scored 19 of the game’s next 21 points and rolled to a 56-44 lead. Oregon State led by as many as 17 points in the fourth quarter.
The Beavers not only excelled with second-half defense, they turned several stops into easy fast-break baskets.
“Our defense changed. The energy we played with changed,” Rueck said. “We got out in transition and that was the separator.”
The circumstances of Sunday’s game were a little unique in that on Thursday, Oregon State (22-8, 10-8) opens the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas against these same Cougars. After last Friday’s games, the Beavers locked down the No. 6 seed, while WSU No. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.