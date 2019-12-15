CORVALLIS — There are just under three weeks until the Pac-12 women’s basketball season commences, an 18-game stretch that could be as good as any in conference history.

Can we just zip ahead to Jan. 3 and kick off a Pac-12 title race that includes No. 1 Stanford, No. 3 Oregon, No. 4 Oregon State and No. 10 UCLA?

The Beavers sure look ready. Utah State became victim No. 9 Saturday night, as Oregon State took apart the Aggies in every way possible, rolling to a 75-46 win before 5,038 in Gill Coliseum.

Oregon State is 9-0 for only the second time in program history. The Beavers have not truly had a close game, winning all nine by double digits. They have beaten three top-25 teams, a factor in leading the RPI gurus to assign OSU as No. 1 when the first rankings came out last week.

Oregon State’s past two games have been defensive clinics. A week ago, the Beavers held Hawaii to 32 points. Saturday night, the Beavers held Aggies leading scorer Steph Gorman to 1-of-16 shooting and Utah State to 27% shooting overall.

Can we fast-forward to January and get it going?

Of course, that is not going to be the response of OSU coach Scott Rueck. He and the Beavers have three nonconference games remaining, and they are going savor every last day to improve and tinker before opening Pac-12 play against Utah.

But Oregon State appears close to conference-ready. Very close.

“Once you get into conference, there’s a different level of intensity, because teams are so good,” Rueck said. “I’m seeing that level of focus already. This team loves a challenge and they can’t wait for what’s to come in conference. I feel like we’re in a very good place.”

Before Oregon State gets to conference play, it could set a program record. At 9-0, the Beavers are one win away from the best start in program history, the 10-0 start to the 2014-15 season. With a sweep of Northern Arizona and Brigham Young this week at the Maui Classic, an 11-0 record would stand as best ever.

The comparisons to great Rueck teams of the past decade are inevitable. The gold standard, of course, is the 2015-16 team that reached the Final Four and finished No. 2 in the final coaches poll. This week’s AP top 25 No. 4 ranking is the highest in program history.

“Part of the ranking is a testament to the past,” said senior Mikayla Pivec, who had 18 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists against Utah State. “This team has a lot of weapons that can hurt you in a lot of different ways, where maybe in the past there’s been one or two people you can sag off … this team has a lot of different looks.”

The improvements over last year’s Sweet 16 squad are obvious and subtle. Obvious are the additions of freshman forwards Taylor Jones and Kennedy Brown, who have given the Beavers’ inside game significant juice. Jones posted her second double-double of the season Saturday with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Brown is averaging seven boards a game, second on the team behind Pivec.

The subtle? Destiny Slocum’s maturation. Slocum burst onto the scene as a sophomore transfer with a game of sizzle, but she did not have a lot of the Rueck’s program staples down.

As a junior, Slocum still has dazzle — her spin move that led to a scoop layup and a 3-point play late in the first quarter had Gill buzzing — but she is now deep into the details.

“The game is bigger than me,” Slocum said.

Rueck says Slocum is playing “at a completely different level.” A lot of it is slowing down at times, getting teammates involved, understanding nuance.

“A year ago, she played at one speed. She played with everything she had, running around the court like crazy. To be honest, trying too hard,” Rueck said. “This year, she’s playing within herself. There’s a pace of play that is excellent.”

Rueck and the OSU players talked for 10 minutes during their postgame press conference when it was brought up that there was not one mention of Pivec’s near triple-double. Her numbers of 18-13-7 have become commonplace. It was Pivec’s fourth double-digit rebound game of the season, and the fifth time she has had at least seven assists.

Pivec’s response to her 18-13-7?

“And two turnovers,” she said. “I’ll take the win.”