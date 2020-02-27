CORVALLIS — The first of Oregon State’s 15 spring practices is set for Tuesday, but it will not be the first time the coaches gather players to check on their offseason progress.
On Friday they will assemble at Truax Indoor Center for what is becoming the annual Beaver Combine, where players run through drills similar to the NFL combine. It is a fun event, but one also to be taken seriously in that results are a measuring stick showing progress players made during offseason workouts.
Drills include 40-yard dash, broad jump, three-cone and shuttle run.
“I think our guys really enjoy it,” said OSU coach Jonathan Smith, who last year sat at the end of the 40-yard finish line with a stopwatch. “Anxious to kind of see how those guys run and jump around.”
Offseason workouts have been going on for about two months. Smith said every year tweaks are made to the training. This year there is a greater emphasis on soft tissue and hamstring injuries, so longer runs, particularly through the summer, are being increased.
Regardless, there have been a few setbacks, in addition to players who ended the 2019 season with injuries. Among those who will miss some or participate in limited fashion this spring include center Nathan Eldridge, corner Isaiah Dunn, outside linebackers Andrzej Hughes-Murray and Hamilcar Rashed and defensive tackles Charles Moore and Jordan Whittley.
Rashed, the school’s single-season sack and tackle-for-loss leader, continues to recover from a broken thumb sustained in mid-November. Hughes-Murray, who missed the entire 2019 season with a broken foot, recently had a minor setback. Smith believes Hughes-Murray could be back for the final two weeks of spring, while Rashed will participate in limited drills.
Whittley (knee) and Eldridge (hamstring) could see time in April, as could Moore (upper body, undisclosed).
Among those out for the spring are defensive end Jeromy Reichner and outside linebacker Addison Gumbs.
Spring practices take place three times each week through April 18, with a two-week break for OSU finals and spring vacation. The spring scrimmage is Saturday, April 18, at noon at Reser Stadium. Spring practice is closed to the public, except for the spring scrimmage. The team will not move one of its spring practices to the Portland area as it has done the past two years.
One tweak for spring ball from a year ago is fewer padded practices. Smith said 12 of the 15 practices in 2019 were done in full pads. There will be fewer such practices this spring, but Smith did not know the number.
In the Beavers’ quarterback derby, redshirt sophomore Tristan Gebbia heads into spring practice as the tentative No. 1, but JC transfer Chance Nolan will get plenty of opportunity to show his ability with the No. 1 offense.
Nolan is intriguing to Smith, who has not had a dual-threat type in recent years as head coach or offensive coordinator. Smith is not opposed to playing a quarterback who is as capable running the ball as throwing it.
“Who’s going to give us the best chance to go down the field and score some points? If he’s got a skill set that can help us do that, well, it’s going to be a factor,” Smith said.
Linebacker Jack Colletto, who took a redshirt last season after playing the first four games, will resume his duties at quarterback in short-yardage and goal-line situations.
Smith said Colletto won’t see a lot of quarterback time this spring, as he continues to learn playing inside linebacker, but he is part of the QB plan for 2020.
