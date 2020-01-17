OSU has 7 home Saturdays in 2020
Oregon State’s 2020 football schedule features seven Saturday home games, one bye and a Thursday and Friday night road game, according to the slate released Thursday by the Pac-12.
Four of the Beavers’ five road dates are against teams that played in 2019 bowl games.
The Beavers open the season Thursday, Sept. 3, at Oklahoma State, followed by three consecutive home games. The Beavers conclude their nonconference slate on Sept. 12 against Colorado State and Sept. 19 against Portland State.
OSU’s conference opener is at home Sept. 26 against Washington State .
The Beavers play at home only once in October, a game on the 24th against California. The month closes with a Friday night contest at Stanford on the 30th.
November’s home schedule features the Civil War on the 28th against Oregon.
OSU’s conference home games are Washington State, California, UCLA, Arizona and Oregon. The Beavers play four Pac-12 road games, at Arizona State (Oct. 3), Washington (Oct. 10), Stanford and Utah.
Oregon State’s lone off week is Oct. 17. Arizona is the only team on OSU’s schedule that has a bye week prior to playing the Beavers in 2020.
— The Oregonian
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.