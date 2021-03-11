LAS VEGAS — Warith Alatishe scored a career-high 22 points with 10 rebounds, Ethan Thompson scored all 18 of his points after halftime and Oregon State rallied from a 16-point deficit to beat UCLA 83-79 in overtime on Thursday in the Pac-12 Conference tournament.
Alatishe got a floater to fall in the lane with 11.2 seconds left in regulation to put the Beavers up 70-69 and UCLA's Jules Bernard tied it with a free throw after missing the first. Gianni Hunt’s heave at the buzzer, from near midcourt, went over the backboard.
Rodrigue Andela was sent to the line with 57.8 seconds left in overtime — after missing four of his first eight free-throw attempts — and sank both free throws for a 79-78 lead. Seconds later, he blocked Bernard's shot.
After an Oregon State miss, Bernard raced down the court but turned it over and Jarod Lucas, a 91% free-throw shooter, made two for an 81-78 lead with 4 seconds left. Oregon State elected to foul and Johnny Juzang made the first of two free throws. He missed the second and Andela made two more free throws to seal it after grabbing the rebound.
Oregon State will play regular-season champion Oregon on Friday in the semifinals. The No. 5 seed Beavers began the tournament against the fourth-seeded Bruins after the Pac-12 adjusted the format due to Arizona not playing. The Ducks opened with an easy win over Arizona State, and will look to take a 2-1 series against their rivals after an 80-67 win in the regular-season finale.
Lucas finished with 17 points and made five 3-pointers for Oregon State (15-12). Zach Reichle added 11 points and three 3-pointers.
Thompson fouled out with 1:34 left in overtime and Hunt was called for his fifth at the other end, trying to set a high screen. Roman Silva also exited with 5:35 left in regulation after playing just 14 minutes.
Bernard had with 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead UCLA (17-9), which lost its fourth straight game. Juzang scored nine of his 12 points in the first half before going scoreless in the second half and Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 11 points.
UCLA used an 18-2 run to go ahead by 16 points in the first half, and the Beavers had a stretch of 10-plus minutes with just one field goal. Oregon State shot 29.6% in the first half, but made three of its last four, capped by a Lucas 3-pointer to pull to 34-24 at the break.
Oregon State rallied in the second half by making 9 of 15 shots, tying it at 45 on Lucas' 3-pointer with 9:34 to go. But the Beavers didn't make their next field goal until the 5:49 mark to trail 56-52.
Also Thursday:
Oregon 91, Arizona St. 73: — L.J. Figueroa scored a season-high 21 points, Will Richardson had 17 points, seven rebounds and nine assists and top-seeded Oregon eased into the semifinals with a 91-73 victory over Arizona State in the Pac-12 Conference tournament.
Oregon did not miss consecutive shots in the final 15 minutes of the game until the 1:30 mark when it was in front 60-35. The Ducks made six straight for a 41-23 lead and seven consecutive to go up 54-33.
Eugene Omoruyi had 15 points and six rebounds for Oregon (20-5), which has won six straight games to reach 20 wins for the 11th straight season. Amauri Hardy added 11 points and Chandler Lawson 10.
The Ducks shot 59% from the field, including 10 of 18 from distance — with three apiece from Omoruyi and Figueroa, and two by Richardson.
Richardson recently returned from a thumb injury, on Feb. 3, that forced him to miss Oregon's run of eight wins in nine games in December and January. He was coming off a career-high 22 points in a regular-season finale against rival Oregon State, and the Ducks are now 11-2 with him in the lineup.
Alonzo Verge Jr. led Arizona State (11-14) with 28 points and eight rebounds. Remy Martin added 16 points with five assists.
Arizona State forward Kimani Lawrence was helped off the court with 13 minutes left and did not return, finishing with five points and six rebounds in 24 minutes. Fellow big Jalen Graham fouled out with six points at the 6:28 mark of the second half.
On Wednesday, Verge scored on a challenged drive in the lane with 11 seconds left in a 64-59 win over Washington State.
