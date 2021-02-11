Beavers fall to Wildcats 70-61
Oregon State held Arizona to 40% shooting from the floor, but it was not enough to overcome their own cold shooting as the Beavers lost to the Wildcats 70-61 on Thursday night in Tucson, Arizona.
Jarod Lucas and Ethan Thompson led Oregon State (10-9, 6-7 Pac-12) with 13 points apiece, while Gianni Hunt contributed 12 off the bench. Warith Alatishe had 10 points and six rebounds for the Beavers.
OSU struggled to score, making 24 of 64 (37.5%), and they were just 7-of-23 from 3-point range. Lucas was 2-of-8 from long-distance.
Bennedict Mathurin and James Akinjo led Arizona (14-6, 8-6) with 14 points each.
The Beavers were able to keep it close because they only turned the ball over five times, but they also sent the Wildcats to the free-throw line 34 times. Arizona only made 23 of their 34 attempts, but OSU was only 6-of-10 from the charity stripe.
OSU faces Arizona State on Sunday.
