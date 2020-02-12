CORVALLIS — The talk about a Civil War win over Oregon for Oregon State men’s basketball has subsided since Saturday night. The discussion has shifted to a pressing issue of significance for the Beavers.
Which is, how about two in a row, fellas?
Since mid-December, Oregon State has not won two consecutive games. Since the start of Pac-12 play, the Beavers have big wins — three over top-25 clubs, four against teams rated among the NCAA NET’s top 30 — only to face plant next game out.
To wit:
Beat Pac-12 leader Colorado, follow up by losing to Arizona State, a team that was circling the drain at the time.
Beat top-25 Arizona, lose to Washington, the current Pac-12 cellar-dweller.
Beat Stanford, lose to California, No. 149 in NCAA NET rankings.
Oregon State (14-9, 4-7 Pac-12) finds itself in a similar situation this week.
The Beavers, fresh off a 63-53 win over then-No. 14 Oregon, face Utah on Thursday night at Gill Coliseum.
OSU has its fourth chance to turn a win over a highly rated opponent into a two-game winning streak.
What has become apparent for the Beavers is that a win over any Pac-12 foe — top 25 or otherwise — is not going to happen at the offensive end.
Oregon State has become one of the country’s worst shooting 3-point teams. Since Pac-12 play began, the Beavers are shooting .267 from 3-point range.
The common thread among Oregon State’s conference wins is defense. When the Beavers show up on defense, they cause problems and create enough fast breaks and other easy opportunities on offense to win games.
Statistically, the difference is staggering. In the Beavers’ four conference wins, the opponent is shooting a collective .427 from the floor and .315 from 3-point range. In the seven losses, OSU allows opponents a field-goal percentage of .495, and a 3-point percentage of .375.
It would not be that big of a deal if Oregon State’s four wins came against the league’s bottom feeders. Instead, the Beavers have done their best defensive work against arguably the Pac-12’s top four teams.
Oregon State is predominantly a zone defensive team, and Tinkle said the Beavers planned a steady diet of zone against the Ducks. But as the game progressed, OSU junior Ethan Thompson was having a fantastic performance guarding star Oregon guard Payton Pritchard. The Beavers pivoted and played mostly man-to-man defense, and the result was holding the Ducks to six field goals during the final 17 minutes.
“I like the challenge of guarding the other team’s best guard,” Thompson said. “It helps me get into the flow of the game, just keeps me on my toes. I can’t stay relaxed on defense.”
Tres Tinkle noted that the Oregon performance was “the most we’ve seen people hitting the floor.” Wayne Tinkle is not going to tip his hand as to upcoming defensive strategy, .
Several OSU players mentioned better energy as the reason for the team’s top defensive performances.
But it cannot just be energy. Otherwise, wouldn’t it be there every game?
“It’s focus sometimes,” Wayne Tinkle said. “These guys are 18- to 22-year-olds. They lose focus a little bit. They carry frustration over from the offensive end, which is why you always say to your team you have to hang your hat on D.”
