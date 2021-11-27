Arizona State Oregon State Football

Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith stands on the field before a game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Corvallis. Smith agreed to a six-year contract extension late Friday, Nov. 26.

 Andy Nelson

OSU, Smith agree to an extension

Oregon State football coach Jonathan Smith has agreed to a contract extension that runs through the 2027 season.

Oregon State athletics director Scott Barnes announced the extension on Friday but did not disclose the financial terms of the agreement. The announcement did confirm salary increases for Smith, assistant coaches, and other football staff and noted that these increases do not include any state funds.

“Coach Smith has led the resurgence of our football program in a way that has made all of Beaver Nation proud,” Barnes stated in the written announcement. “Their steady growth, improvement and success on the field, in the classroom and the community is apparent. A strong foundation has been laid for success and the future of Beaver football is bright due to Coach Smith’s leadership.”

“I want to thank the Oregon State administration for making this commitment to our football program,” Smith said. “The continuity of our coaches and football staff has been a key reason for the success our student-athletes have had on the field, in the weight room and in the classroom. I’m thrilled the work by everyone in our program has been noticed.”

Smith’s contract was previously amended in January 2020 to run through the 2025 season. The contract announced Friday is a six-year deal that replaces that previous extension.

— Albany Democrat-Herald

