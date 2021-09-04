WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue’s defense kept Oregon State in check for most of four quarters as the Boilermakers beat the Beavers 30-21 on Saturday night at Ross-Ade Stadium.
The Beavers dropped their sixth consecutive season opener as the offense, usually a program highlight, struggled to sustain drives.
Oregon State’s defense had one of its best performances of the four-year era of coach Jonathan Smith. But the offense put the Beavers defense in too many tough positions to overcome.
Sam Noyer’s first start as
Oregon State’s starting quarterback ended with a seat on the bench.
The sixth-year Colorado transfer completed 10 of 21 passes for 94 yards and an interception before he was pulled late in the third quarter for Chance Nolan.
Nolan finished 10 of 16 for 157 yards and led the Beavers on two touchdown drives in the fourth quarter.
Purdue, which has one of the Big Ten’s top offenses, was held to 401 yards by the Beavers.
Oregon State’s defense saved the Beavers during the first half, as Purdue took a 13-7 halftime lead.
The Beavers kept Purdue’s offense in check, as two of the three Boilermakers’ first-half scores came on short fields. Most of Purdue’s offense was runs and a short passing game, as OSU’s pass rush didn’t give quarterback Jack Plummer time to throw.
The Beavers offense couldn’t get out of its way most of the first half. OSU scored on its second possession, as 34-yard pass reception by Teagan Quitoriano set up B.J. Baylor’s 9-yard touchdown run five minutes into the game.
The next five possessions resulted in 40 yards, four punts and an interception. Noyer completed only 7 of 14 passes for 65 yards during the first half.
Oregon State’s defense continued to dig in during the third quarter, holding Purdue to three points after the Boilermakers twice drove into the red zone. Jaydon Grant recovered a fumble on a fourth-down trick play to stop one drive. The other resulted in a 22-yard field goal after the Beavers came up with a goal line stand.
Nolan entered the game on Oregon State’s third drive of the second half. It immediately paid dividends, as the Beavers marched 75 yards for their second touchdown. A 41-yard reception by Zeriah Beason set up Tyjon Lindsey’s 7-yard fly sweep for a score, pulling OSU to within 16-14 with 13:05 left.
Nolan’s second series ended with a gamble that backfired. On fourth and one at the OSU 37, the Beavers decided to go big, but a deep pass downfield to Lindsey fell incomplete.
That gave Purdue excellent field position, and the Boilermakers pounced. Purdue needed six plays to reach the end zone, as Payne Durham caught a 5-yard touchdown pass to increase the lead to 23-14 with 4:56 remaining.
But the Boilermakers sealed it late with Plummer’s 50-yard touchdown pass to Durham on third and two.
Next up for Oregon State is the home opener Sept. 11 against Hawaii at 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.