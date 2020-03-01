ALPINE SKIING
OSSA recognizes
season champions
Bend High swept the top team honors as the Oregon School Ski Association recognized its champions for the 2020 season.
The honorees were determined following the association's final competition of the season Friday and Saturday at Mt. Bachelor ski area.
Bend High placed first in the girls combined and boys combined categories, and the Lava Bears were first in the girls and boys combined category as well.
Individual girls overall champions included Summit's Nicole Fournier, in both the slalom and combined, and Mountain View's Morgan Berg in the giant slalom.
For the boys, Mountain View's Miles Kemph placed first in the slalom, giant slalom and combined categories.
Complete results are in Prep Scoreboard on page A XX.
