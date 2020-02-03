UO’s Pritchard on award watch lists
EUGENE — Oregon senior Payton Pritchard made the cut for both the Wooden Award list and the Bob Cousy Award list on Monday.
Pritchard was one of 20 players nationally named to the Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 Watch List and is one of 10 final candidates for the 2020 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award. Pritchard is the only men’s player from the Pac-12 on the list for the Wooden Award, given annually to the most outstanding men’s and women’s college basketball players.
A two-time national player of the week honoree this season, Pritchard leads the nation with 132 consecutive starts. He is the only player in Pac-12 history with 1,500 career points, 600 career assists and 500 career rebounds.
He is one of three players nationally leading his conference in both scoring (19.6 points per game) and assists (5.8 per game) and is one of three players nationally averaging at least 19 points, four rebounds and five assists per game.
Already Oregon’s record holder in assists (621) and wins (99), Pritchard is also on pace to become the school’s career leader in steals, games started and games played.
The Cousy award list will be pared down to five finalists in March. Fan voting will go live on Friday at www.hoophallawards.com.
The winner of the Cousy and Wooden awards will be presented in Los Angeles on April 10.
No. 14 Oregon visits Oregon State Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the first Civil War meeting of the year.
— Bulletin staff and wire reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.