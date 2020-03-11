Mega video board coming to Autzen
EUGENE — The University of Oregon is planning to build the biggest video board in college football and a new sound system at Autzen Stadium.
UO athletics is proposing to the university’s board of trustees plans for a new 186-foot by 66-foot video board and point-source sound system above the east end zone terrace at Autzen Stadium. The $12 million project, which will be funded by private gifts, will be voted on by the Finance and Facilities Committee of UO’s board of trustees Monday afternoon and is slated to be completed in August.
The project calls for the removal of the existing sound system, which was installed in 2002 and has long drawn the ire of Oregon fans, as well as the small video board in the Northeast corner of the stadium to make way for a new new support structure, sound system and video board, which will also feature a separate video board measuring 47 feet by 26 feet facing outside Autzen Stadium that will “be used on event days to communicate with and entertain patrons.” The existing video board in the west end zone would remain operational as well.
Though the exact screen measurements are not specified, the 186-by-66 dimensions of the entire video board structure measure 12,276 square feet, topping the 10,830-square-foot video board at Auburn (190 by 57) that was installed in 2015 and remains the biggest in the country.
The proposed video board and sound system upgrade is the culmination of a three-year conversation within UO athletics of how to best improve the audio and video at Autzen Stadium.
— The Oregonian
