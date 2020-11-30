MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Ducks to open season Wednesday in Omaha
The Oregon men’s basketball team has added a pair of neutral site games against Missouri and Seton Hall this week.
The Ducks will face Missouri on Wednesday at 6 p.m. and Seton Hall Friday at 6 p.m. Both games will be played at the CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska, and both games will be broadcast on FS1.
Oregon and Missouri were originally scheduled to play in the “Bubbleville” event in Connecticut this week before that fell through.
The Ducks and Tigers have met five times with the Tigers holding a 5-0 series lead. The two teams last played a decade ago. No. 9 Missouri escaped McArthur Court with an 83-80 victory on Dec. 2, 2010, during head coach Dana Altman’s first season at Oregon. The Tigers went 15-16 in 2019-20.
Oregon and Seton Hall played a memorable game in the opening round of the Battle 4 Atlantis last November. The Ducks rallied from a 19-point deficit to defeat the 13th-ranked Pirates 71-69 on Shakur Juiston's put back basket with 13 seconds left.
The Pirates went 21-9 overall in 2019-20 and tied for first in the Big East with a 13-5 record.
The Battle 4 Atlantis meeting was the first between Oregon and Seton Hall since the Pirates defeated the Ducks 72-71 in overtime during the first round of the 2000 NCAA Tournament.
—Bulletin wire report
