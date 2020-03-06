EUGENE — With exactly six months to kickoff of the 2020 football season, Oregon on Thursday opened spring practice and effectively its new year on the field.
Though the weather was pleasant enough outside, the Ducks held their first of 15 spring practices inside the Moshofsky Center to dial up the heat and create a gamelike climate on day one.
“It’s on,” Oregon coach Mario Cristobal said. “The 2020 Ducks. First impression: The physicality of our football team, which is always going to be a point of emphasis, showed. Their conditioning showed up. We look faster.
“Certainly on defense we look like a veteran defense in the way that we run around, the way we get our communication established. Offensively, these guys have really taken to a new system very quickly and saw a lot of really good things day one.”
The reigning Pac-12 and Rose Bowl champions are undergoing significant changes this offseason, particularly on offense. New offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead’s scheme was on display with some forthcoming changes already evident, particularly in the run-pass option game.
Day one of the quarterback competition began, though hardly in earnest since players will not be in pads until next week, and Tyler Shough worked extensively with the starters while walk-on Bradley Yaffe got second-team work, since redshirt-freshman Cale Millen did not get much time last season due to injury. True freshman Jay Butterfield got in the mix as well.
“I see guys that have been working and it’s their time,” Cristobal said. “I know that coach Moorhead seemed really pleased with the guys day one. They can sling it. They’re smart. They have a good command. Even though we’re new in this system, they have a great presence about them, the way that they handle themselves and carry themselves amongst their teammates and at the line of scrimmage. Expect these guys to get better exponentially as spring goes on.”
The most widespread changes in terms of personnel are coming on the offensive line and the biggest question for that group was who would be at center. That honor went to Alex Forsyth on Thursday, with Sam Poutasi at left guard, Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu at right guard and Steven Jones at right tackle as the new starters.
“There’s some guys that waited their turn and there’s some young, talented guys that, now they’re going to be put in a situation where they’re going to have an opportunity,” Cristobal said. “We’re going to let those guys play hard against a veteran defense and see how it shakes out.”
Oregon returns nine starters on defense and there were some personnel changes and experiments being explored on that side of the ball.
Oregon’s program culture will always be a part of the developmental periods of the year under Cristobal.
“Everything we do now will have a direct reflection on how we show up against North Dakota State on opening day and the rest of the season,” he said.
The Ducks have a lot to address and many questions to answer over the next six weeks, but they are looking to elevate the standard the 2019 team, led by Justin Herbert, Troy Dye and a veteran offensive line, set in winning the Pac-12 and Rose Bowl.
“The way we cover on special teams has got to get better,” Cristobal said. “The way we throw and catch, particularly third down, has got to improve. We want to improve our protection, not just the O-line but the tight ends, the running backs, as we learn a new system and establish our identity. The defense having so many veterans, them, it’s now chasing a new standard that they have set. It was impressive to watch. I feel good talking about it that way because I think they can handle it.
“I think you’re going to be really pleased when you come out and watch these guys play. We all feel that we’re just getting started and our best football is in the coming years ahead of us and it starts with the 2020 season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.