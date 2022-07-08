Five-star quarterback Dante Moore has committed to the Oregon Ducks, he announced Friday during an appearance on ESPN's SportsCenter.
Moore, who is ranked eighth overall in the 2023 ESPN 300, is the highest ranked commitment for new Ducks head coach Dan Lanning. Moore is a 6-foot-3, 200-pound QB at Martin Luther King High School in Detroit, and he is the No. 3-rated pocket-passer in the country.
"Coach Lanning is going to be a great head coach, because he knows what it takes to get to a national championship, of course being at Georgia," Moore told ESPN.
Moore had already developed a relationship with new Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, when Dillingham held the same position at Florida State.
The timing of this signing comes after USC and UCLA announced they would both be leaving the Pac-12 to join the Big 10 in 2024. While that has left Oregon with some questions about its future, that didn't seem to affect Moore.
"… I know we'll be in a big conference for us to keep competing and be the best we could be," he said.
— Bulletin wire report
