Last spring, conversations between the University of Oregon’s club hockey team and The Pavilion were held to gauge how much interest there would be in hosting a college hockey game at Bend’s skating rink.
As it would turn out, there was interest in spades.
So a two-game series between the Ducks and Boise State Broncos club teams was scheduled and 1,000 tickets for the two games were sold.
Before the game Friday night, there were fans tailgating in the parking lot across the street, and although the 500 tickets had already been sold, local fans were in line hoping to gain entrance. By the time the puck was dropped, fans decked out in Ducks gear had packed the Pavilion.
“We were really proud to show off the pavilion,” said Sue Glenn, the recreation service manager for the Bend Park & Recreation District. “It was our first time having collegiate-level hockey. We have a robust adult hockey program here and special events, but this is a premier hockey event for us to have the Ducks in town.”
The capacity crowd would see a high scoring affair with the Ducks — the five-time and defending Pac-8 champion — overcoming a 4-3 deficit a minute into the final period to ultimately roar back to beat Boise State 7-4 Friday night.
Senior Connor Rendell of Cochrane, Alberta netted three goals against the Broncos in the Ducks victory to win its 14th game of the season.
The Ducks hockey team plays in the Division II American College Hockey Association, not the NCAA. The Ducks play against other club teams from Pac-12 schools such as Washington and Washington State as well as other area colleges with hockey club teams. Next year, the Ducks will move up and play at the Division I level.
For hockey fans of Central Oregon, it was a welcoming event with the hope that more of these types of events are possible. The Bend Rapids, the local youth hockey program were featured throughout the first night. The whole team was part of a ceremonial first puck drop, then between the second and third period, the Bend Rapid U10 team got to play a 15 minute exhibition match.
“We need more of these types of hockey events in Bend,” said Aaron Olson, the chairperson of Bend Rapids Youth Hockey. “This is great to have, it just goes to show how much love for hockey there is in the area. The kids are loving it.”
And after a successful first go around with a lot of community engagement, Glenn does not see a reason why more of hosting the Ducks or other hockey games —aside from trying to keep the Pavilion open to the public as much as possible — can't become a reality.
“It is great for the community,” said Glenn. “It is a great special event that we can do.
