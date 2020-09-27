Linden Hall, left, and Jessica Hull, of Australia, after finishing a women's 1,500-meter semifinals at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar. in 2019. Hull, who runs for Oregon, reset the Australian women's 3,000-meter record on Friday at the Diamond League meet in Doha with a time of 8 minutes, 36.03 seconds. It was her third Australian record in three Diamond League meets this season.