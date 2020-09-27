UO's Hull sets Australian record
It’s been quite a Diamond League season for Jessica Hull: three events and three Australian records.
Hull reset the Australian women’s 3,000-meter record Friday at the Diamond League meet in Doha with a time of 8 minutes, 36.03 seconds. The record of 8:38.06 had been held since 2003 by three-time Olympian Benita Willis.
The race was fast. Hellen Obiri won it in 8:22.54 and Hull was 10th. But the former University of Oregon star and current member of the Portland-based Pete Julian training group still claimed another piece of the Australian record book.
Hull now owns national records in the 1,500, 3,000 and 5,000, all achieved this year.
— The Oregonian
