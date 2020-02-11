Oregon to honor Altobelli family
EUGENE — The Oregon baseball program will honor the Altobelli family throughout the 2020 season following the loss of three family members in a tragic helicopter crash on Jan. 26 in California.
Oregon baseball alum J.J. Altobelli lost his father, stepmother and his 14-year -old sister in the accident that claimed the lives of nine people, including basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter.
The Ducks will observe 14 seconds of silence before their season opener in Tempe, Ariz., on Friday, as well as before their first home game against Nevada on Feb. 21 at PK Park. John Altobelli, J.J.’s dad, wore No. 14 as a player at the University of Houston from 1984 to 1985 and as the head coach at Orange Coast College in Southern California.
Oregon players will wear a decal with three sets of initials (JA, KA, AA) on their batting helmets throughout the 2020 season honoring John, his wife Keri and their daughter Alyssa.
The Ducks will also recognize the Altobelli family at a home game later this season with J.J., his fiancé Carly and his 16-year old sister Lexi in attendance.
“At the proper time, one that will be determined through ongoing discussions between J.J. and our staff, we will do what’s right to help in the healing process,” Oregon head coach Mark Wasikowski said. “What that specifically looks like will become clear in the coming days, but J.J., Lexi, and Carly will always be entrenched members of the Oregon Duck family.”
— Bulletin wire reports
