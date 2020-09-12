EUGENE — Oregon athletics is budgeting for an eight-game spring football season, Pac-12 Championship Game and no bowl games, and a conference-only basketball season among its four preliminary scenarios under which UO will lose $56-$81 million in 2020-21.
UO vice president for finance and administration and CFO Jamie Moffitt and athletic director Rob Mullens went over the four budgeted scenarios during a meeting of Oregon’s board of trustees on Thursday.
While reviewing the university’s auxiliaries, Moffitt noted UO athletics was able to avoid an initially projected $2.3 million loss in the spring but that this year would be “much more challenging” due to the impact of no football season.
Of the four scenarios budgeted by UO athletics, the best case includes an 8-game football season, Pac-12 Championship Game but no bowl games — there is conference revenue distribution for the latter — and 25% fan attendance at football games and for a conference-only basketball season, NCAA Tournament revenue distribution and other sports resuming after Jan. 1 with some fan attendance. That would lead to a projected $51.6 million in revenues and $107.9 million in expenses for a net loss of $56.3 million, according to UO documents.
“There are still very, very significant losses,” Moffitt said.
A second scenario includes all the same in terms of competition but without any fan attendance. That would lead to a projected $41.1 million in revenues and $105.8 million in expenses for a net loss of $64.7 million.
The scenario with the greatest losses would be no football in the spring but other sports, including basketball, are played without fans. There would be $23.2 million in revenues and $104.3 million in expenses for a net loss of $81.1 million in projected losses, per UO documents.
The final scenario, where no sports are played in 2020-21, leads to $19.6 million in revenues, $95.9 million in expenses and a net loss of $76.3 million.
“These models keep changing based on what we think could happen relative to training, practice and season,” Mullens said. “That’s why these have been a bit of a moving target.”
All these figures are in line with Mullens’ previous estimates for a $50-$80 million loss this year due to the Pac-12 postponing all sports until Jan. 1.
The NCAA Division I Council is meeting next Wednesday to vote on a start date for basketball season, with Nov. 25 as the recommended date by both the men’s and women’s basketball oversight committees, according to multiple reports.
Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott has voiced optimism over the last week of sports returning before Jan. 1, particularly in light of the conference’s deal with Quidel Corporation to have its rapid antigen testing machines at each of the conference’s athletic departments by the end of the month.
Mullens said UO athletics, which implemented a department-wide 10% pay cut in the spring, has already lowered its payroll costs by $7 million.
The Pac-12 Conference office is considering a line of credit schools can tap into to offset losses for this year.
Moffitt addressed an inquiry regarding that possibility but did not commit to Oregon utilizing it.
