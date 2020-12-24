Registration open for OAS programs
Registration is now open for winter sports through Oregon Adaptive Sports, a Bend-based nonprofit that provides outdoor experiences for individuals with disabilities.
OAS has winter sports programs at Mt. Bachelor, Hoodoo and throughout Central Oregon. These programs are open for youth, veterans and community members with disabilities.
Mt. Bachelor programs opened Monday and run daily through March 28. Hoodoo programs will be open Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays starting Jan. 14, 2021, and will run through March 14. In addition to downhill alpine skiing, OAS is offering cross-country skiing and snowshoeing Wednesdays through Mondays in Central Oregon.
Each lesson includes all necessary equipment , a lift ticket and a trained instructor, and is individually crafted to fit the participant.
Registration forms and more information are available at www.oregonadaptivesports.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.