OUTDOORS
OAS offers new Ski for All challenge
Oregon Adaptive Sports (OAS) is holding its fourth annual Ski for All event in a different format this year.
Normally, the event entails skiing or snowboarding as much as possible in one day at Mt. Bachelor ski area. But this year, from now through March 28, participants can move their bodies over 24 miles over 24 days in their own way. They can walk, run, hike, bike, ski, snowboard, snowshoe, handcycle, or some of each.
“This is usually an event held at Mt. Bachelor to challenge participants to ski or ride as much as you can in one day while raising funds to support OAS," said Pat Addabbo, executive director of OAS. “This year we decided to be more inclusive, to remain COVID safe, and to challenge the entire community to ‘get moving’. No matter what your ability or how you like to exercise, this is an opportunity to get outdoors, break barriers and showcase the OAS mission in action. It’s a challenge to have fun and help others to experience the benefits of outdoor recreation, regardless of ability.”
Registration is available at www.oregonadaptivesports.org and is $50.
Bend-based Oregon Adaptive Sports bills itself as a premier adaptive sports foundation in the Pacific Northwest, providing life-changing outdoor recreation experiences year-round for individuals with disabilities.
—Bulletin staff report
