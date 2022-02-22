Online registration with early-bird pricing is now open for the 44th SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle.
The event is scheduled for May 14. Participants can register as individuals, pairs, or teams and find more information on the event at www.pppbend.com.
The Pole Pedal Paddle is a Central Oregon tradition that annually attracts thousands of competitors from throughout the Northwest and beyond. The multisport race includes alpine and cross-country skiing, cycling, running, and kayaking, and stretches from the slopes of Mt. Bachelor to the finish line in Bend’s Hayden Homes Amphitheater. Athletes of all ages compete in divisions ranging in skill level from novice to elite.
New this year, team participants will have the option of including a mountain biking leg in lieu of the Nordic skiing and road cycling.
Discounted early-bird registration is available until April 19, and ranges from $55 per team member to $85 for adults who race individually.
The PPP is a fundraiser for the Bend-based nonprofit Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation, which offers youth snow sports programs.
