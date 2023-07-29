Dominic Gatto, the president of Bend North Little League Softball, gave Kevin Guiney a look like he was off his rocker way back in March when Guiney made the claim that he believed his softball team could make a run to the Little League World Series.

Nearly five months later, the Bend North Little League softball team emerged victorious from the Northwest Regional following an 8-4 win over Boulder Arrowhead Little League of Billings, Montana Friday evening in San Bernardino, California.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0307, brathbone@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.