MONDAY

FOOTBALL Time TV/Radio

College, UCF vs. Marshall 11:30 a.m. ESPN

NFL, Green Bay at Minnesota 5 p.m. ESPN; KICE 94.9-FM

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, teams TBD 1:30 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, teams TBD 4 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Georgia Southern at Georgia 4 p.m. SEC

NBA, New Orleans at Portland 7 p.m. NBCSNW; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM

Men’s college, teams TBD 8 p.m. ESPN2

HOCKEY

NHL, N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia 4 p.m. NBCSN



TUESDAY

FOOTBALL

College, Hawaii vs BYU 5 p.m. ESPN

