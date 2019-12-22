MONDAY
FOOTBALL Time TV/Radio
College, UCF vs. Marshall 11:30 a.m. ESPN
NFL, Green Bay at Minnesota 5 p.m. ESPN; KICE 94.9-FM
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, teams TBD 1:30 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, teams TBD 4 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Georgia Southern at Georgia 4 p.m. SEC
NBA, New Orleans at Portland 7 p.m. NBCSNW; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM
Men’s college, teams TBD 8 p.m. ESPN2
HOCKEY
NHL, N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia 4 p.m. NBCSN
TUESDAY
FOOTBALL
College, Hawaii vs BYU 5 p.m. ESPN
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.