





SATURDAY

SOCCER Time TV/Radio

England, Newcastle United vs. Everton 6:55 a.m. NBCSN

England, Norwich City vs. Tottenham Hotspur 9:30 a.m. NBC

England, Burnley vs. Manchester United 11:30 a.m. NBC

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Brown at Duke 8:30 a.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Central Michigan at Purdue 9 a.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Long Beach St. at Florida 9 a.m. SEC

Men’s college, American at Georgetown 9 a.m. FS1

Men’s college, Wisconsin at Tennessee 10:30 a.m. CBS

Men’s college, New Orleans at Memphis 10:30 a.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Central Arkansas at Marquette 11 a.m. FS1

Men’s college, Texas Southern at Arizona St. noon Pac-12

Men’s college, Louisville at Kentucky 1 p.m. CBS

Men’s college, Florida International at Minnesota 1 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Louisiana-Monroe at Butler 1 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Cal State Fullerton at UCLA 2 p.m. Pac-12

Women’s college, Michigan St. at Indiana 3 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Midland at Creighton 3 p.m. FS1

Women’s college, Michigan at Maryland 5 p.m. Big Ten

NBA, L.A. Lakers at Portland 7 p.m. NBCSNW; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM

FOOTBALL

College, Notre Dame vs. Iowa St. 9 a.m. ABC

College, Memphis vs. Penn St. 9 a.m. ESPN

Peach Bowl, CFP semifinal, Oklahoma vs. LSU 1 p.m. ESPN, ESPNU

Fiesta Bowl, CFP semifinal, Clemson vs. Ohio St. 5 p.m. ESPN

TENNIS

ATP/WTA, Hawaii Open 1 p.m. Tennis

BOXING

Gervonta Davis vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa 6 p.m. Sho







SUNDAY

SOCCER

England, Arsenal vs. Chelsea 5:55 a.m. NBCSN

England, Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers 8:25 a.m. NBCSN

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Bryant at Maryland 9 a.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Cornell at Penn St. 9 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, West Virginia vs. Ohio St. 9 a.m. FS1

Men’s college, Liberty at LSU 10:30 a.m. SEC

Men’s college, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Nebraska 11 a.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, Syracuse at Louisville 11 a.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, North Carolina A&T at Illinois 11 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Iona at Colorado 11 a.m. Pac-12

Women’s college, Virginia Tech at Florida St. 11 a.m. Root

Men’s college, UMass-Lowell at Michigan 11 a.m. FS1

Men’s college, Kansas at Stanford noon ABC

Men’s college, Hartford at Northwestern 1 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Navy at Virginia 1 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Kennesaw St. at Iowa 1 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Alabama St. at Oregon 1 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore); KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM

Women’s college, Clemson at Notre Dame 1 p.m. Root

Men’s college, Lipscomb at Auburn 1 p.m. SEC

Women’s college, Providence at Villanova 1 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Loyola (Md.) at VCU 2 p.m. NBCSN

Men’s college, Arkansas at Indiana 3 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Harvard at California 3 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, North Dakota at Oregon St. 3 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)

Men’s college, Maryland-Eastern Shore at Virginia Tech 3 p.m. Root

Men’s college, Richmond at Alabama 3:30 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Western Michigan at Michigan St. 5 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Washington St. 5 p.m. Pac-12

NBA, Dallas at L.A. Lakers 6:30 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Florida Gulf Coast at USC 7 p.m. Pac-12

FOOTBALL

NFL, L.A. Chargers at Kansas City 10 a.m. CBS

NFL, Green Bay at Detroit 10 a.m. Fox

NFL, Oakland at Denver 1:25 p.m. CBS

NFL, Washington at Dallas 1:25 p.m. Fox

NFL, San Francisco at Seattle 5:15 p.m. NBC; KICE 94.9-FM

