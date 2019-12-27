SATURDAY

SOCCER Time TV/Radio

England, Newcastle United vs. Everton 6:55 a.m. NBCSN

England, Norwich City vs. Tottenham Hotspur 9:30 a.m. NBC

England, Burnley vs. Manchester United 11:30 a.m. NBC

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Brown at Duke 8:30 a.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Central Michigan at Purdue 9 a.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Long Beach St. at Florida 9 a.m. SEC

Men’s college, American at Georgetown 9 a.m. FS1

Men’s college, Wisconsin at Tennessee 10:30 a.m. CBS

Men’s college, New Orleans at Memphis 10:30 a.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Central Arkansas at Marquette 11 a.m. FS1

Men’s college, Texas Southern at Arizona St. noon Pac-12

Men’s college, Louisville at Kentucky 1 p.m. CBS

Men’s college, Florida International at Minnesota 1 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Louisiana-Monroe at Butler 1 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Cal State Fullerton at UCLA 2 p.m. Pac-12

Women’s college, Michigan St. at Indiana 3 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Midland at Creighton 3 p.m. FS1

Women’s college, Michigan at Maryland 5 p.m. Big Ten

NBA, L.A. Lakers at Portland 7 p.m. NBCSNW; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM

FOOTBALL

College, Notre Dame vs. Iowa St. 9 a.m. ABC

College, Memphis vs. Penn St. 9 a.m. ESPN

Peach Bowl, CFP semifinal, Oklahoma vs. LSU 1 p.m. ESPN, ESPNU

Fiesta Bowl, CFP semifinal, Clemson vs. Ohio St. 5 p.m. ESPN

TENNIS

ATP/WTA, Hawaii Open 1 p.m. Tennis

BOXING

Gervonta Davis vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa 6 p.m. Sho



SUNDAY

SOCCER

England, Arsenal vs. Chelsea 5:55 a.m. NBCSN

England, Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers 8:25 a.m. NBCSN

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Bryant at Maryland 9 a.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Cornell at Penn St. 9 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, West Virginia vs. Ohio St. 9 a.m. FS1

Men’s college, Liberty at LSU 10:30 a.m. SEC

Men’s college, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Nebraska 11 a.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, Syracuse at Louisville 11 a.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, North Carolina A&T at Illinois 11 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Iona at Colorado 11 a.m. Pac-12

Women’s college, Virginia Tech at Florida St. 11 a.m. Root

Men’s college, UMass-Lowell at Michigan 11 a.m. FS1

Men’s college, Kansas at Stanford noon ABC

Men’s college, Hartford at Northwestern 1 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Navy at Virginia 1 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Kennesaw St. at Iowa 1 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Alabama St. at Oregon 1 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore); KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM

Women’s college, Clemson at Notre Dame 1 p.m. Root

Men’s college, Lipscomb at Auburn 1 p.m. SEC

Women’s college, Providence at Villanova 1 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Loyola (Md.) at VCU 2 p.m. NBCSN

Men’s college, Arkansas at Indiana 3 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Harvard at California 3 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, North Dakota at Oregon St. 3 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)

Men’s college, Maryland-Eastern Shore at Virginia Tech 3 p.m. Root

Men’s college, Richmond at Alabama 3:30 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Western Michigan at Michigan St. 5 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Washington St. 5 p.m. Pac-12

NBA, Dallas at L.A. Lakers 6:30 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Florida Gulf Coast at USC 7 p.m. Pac-12

FOOTBALL

NFL, L.A. Chargers at Kansas City 10 a.m. CBS

NFL, Green Bay at Detroit 10 a.m. Fox

NFL, Oakland at Denver 1:25 p.m. CBS

NFL, Washington at Dallas 1:25 p.m. Fox

NFL, San Francisco at Seattle 5:15 p.m. NBC; KICE 94.9-FM

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.