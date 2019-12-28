SUNDAY

SOCCER

England, Arsenal vs. Chelsea 5:55 a.m. NBCSN

England, Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers 8:25 a.m. NBCSN

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Bryant at Maryland 9 a.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Cornell at Penn St. 9 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, West Virginia vs. Ohio St. 9 a.m. FS1

Men’s college, Liberty at LSU 10:30 a.m. SEC

Men’s college, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Nebraska 11 a.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, Syracuse at Louisville 11 a.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, North Carolina A&T at Illinois 11 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Iona at Colorado 11 a.m. Pac-12

Women’s college, Virginia Tech at Florida St. 11 a.m. Root

Men’s college, UMass-Lowell at Michigan 11 a.m. FS1

Men’s college, Kansas at Stanford noon ABC

Men’s college, Hartford at Northwestern 1 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Navy at Virginia 1 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Kennesaw St. at Iowa 1 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Alabama St. at Oregon 1 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore); KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM

Women’s college, Clemson at Notre Dame 1 p.m. Root

Men’s college, Lipscomb at Auburn 1 p.m. SEC

Women’s college, Providence at Villanova 1 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Loyola (Md.) at VCU 2 p.m. NBCSN

Men’s college, Arkansas at Indiana 3 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Harvard at California 3 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, North Dakota at Oregon St. 3 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)

Men’s college, Maryland-Eastern Shore at Virginia Tech 3 p.m. Root

Men’s college, Richmond at Alabama 3:30 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Western Michigan at Michigan St. 5 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Washington St. 5 p.m. Pac-12

NBA, Dallas at L.A. Lakers 6:30 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Florida Gulf Coast at USC 7 p.m. Pac-12

FOOTBALL

NFL, L.A. Chargers at Kansas City 10 a.m. CBS

NFL, Green Bay at Detroit 10 a.m. Fox

NFL, Oakland at Denver 1:25 p.m. CBS

NFL, Washington at Dallas 1:25 p.m. Fox

NFL, San Francisco at Seattle 5:15 p.m. NBC; KICE 94.9-FM



MONDAY

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Canisius at Pittsburgh 9 a.m. Root

Women’s college, Pittsburgh at North Carolina 11 a.m. Root

Men’s college, Xavier at Villanova 3:30 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Seton Hall at DePaul 5:30 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Detroit Mercy at Gonzaga 6 p.m. Root

NBA, Phoenix at Portland 7 p.m. NBCSNW; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM

FOOTBALL

College, Western Kentucky vs. Western Michigan 9:30 a.m. ESPN

College, California vs. Illinois 1 p.m. Fox

College, Mississippi St. vs. Louisville 1 p.m. ESPN

Orange Bowl, Florida vs. Virginia 5 p.m. ESPN

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.

