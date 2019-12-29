MONDAY
BASKETBALL Time TV/Radio
Men’s college, Canisius at Pittsburgh 9 a.m. Root
Women’s college, Pittsburgh at North Carolina 11 a.m. Root
Men’s college, Xavier at Villanova 3:30 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Seton Hall at DePaul 5:30 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Detroit Mercy at Gonzaga 6 p.m. Root
NBA, Phoenix at Portland 7 p.m. NBCSNW; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM
FOOTBALL
College, Western Kentucky vs. Western Michigan 9:30 a.m. ESPN
College, California vs. Illinois 1 p.m. Fox
College, Mississippi St. vs. Louisville 1 p.m. ESPN
Orange Bowl, Florida vs. Virginia 5 p.m. ESPN
TUESDAY
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Georgia Tech at Florida St. 9 a.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Nebraska at Michigan St. 10 a.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Temple at UCF 11 a.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Indiana at Rutgers noon Big Ten
Women’s college, Maryland at Northwestern 2 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Georgetown at Providence 2:30 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Rider at Wisconsin 4 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Butler at St. John’s 4:30 p.m. FS1
FOOTBALL
College, Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky 9 a.m. ESPN
College, Arizona St. vs. Florida St. 11 a.m. 6
College, Navy vs. Kansas St. 12:45 p.m. ESPN
College, Utah vs. Texas 4:30 p.m. ESPN
SOCCER
England, Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Chelsea 4:25 a.m. (Wed) NBCSN
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.