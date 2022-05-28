Softball
Buy Now

Bend High's Gracie Goewey (6) is greeted by teammates at home plate after hitting a three-run homer during the third inning against McMinnville on Friday in Bend.

 Ryan Brennecke/The Bulletin

TUESDAY

Prep softball: No. 3 Oregon City at No. 2 Bend, 4 p.m.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0307, brathbone@bendbulletin.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.