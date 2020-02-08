Tuesday
Boys basketball: Bend at McKay, 6:30 p.m.; Summit at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Redmond, 6:30 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.; Crook County at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.; Sisters at Woodburn, 5:30 p.m.; La Pine at Harrisburg, 7:30 p.m.; Gervais at Culver, 6 p.m.; Central Christian at Paisley, 6:30 p.m.; Gilchrist at Hosanna Christian, 7 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at North Lake, 6:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: McKay at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; Mountain View at Summit, 6:30 p.m.; Redmond at The Dalles, 6:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at Hood River Valley, 6:30 p.m.; Pendleton at Crook County, 6:30 p.m.; Sisters at Woodburn, 7 p.m.; La Pine at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.; Gervais at Culver, 4:30 p.m.; Central Christian at Paisley, 5 p.m.; Gilchrist at Hosanna Christian, 5:30 p.m.; Gervais at Culver, 4:30 p.m.; Central Christian at Paisley, 5 p.m.; Gilchrist at Hosanna Christian, 5:30 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at North Lake, 5 p.m.
Wrestling: Madras at Gladstone 3-way, 5 p.m.
Wednesday
Boys basketball: Gilchrist at Prospect, 5:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: Gilchrist at Prospect, 4 p.m.
Wrestling: Sisters at Cascade Duals, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday
Boys basketball: West Salem at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Crook County, 6:30 p.m.; Culver at Western Christian, 6 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Hosanna Christian, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball: Crook County at The Dalles, 6:30 p.m.; Culver at Western Christian, 4:30 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Hosanna Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Ridgeview at Redmond, 6 p.m.
