Bend softball
Bend’s Addisen Fisher (11) delivers a pitch during the first inning against Roseburg at Bend on Saturday.

 Ryan Brennecke/The Bulletin

Prep sports

MONDAY

Baseball: Mountain View vs. Redmond, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Mountain View vs. Redmond, 4:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

Baseball: Redmond vs. Bend, 4:30 p.m.; Roosevelt vs. Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Sisters vs. Caldera JV, 3:30 p.m.; Henley vs. La Pine, 4:30 p.m.; Madras vs. Umatilla, 3 p.m.; Culver vs. Santiam, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Bend vs. Redmond, 4:30 p.m.; Sisters vs. Caldera JV, 4:30 p.m.; West Albany vs. Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Madras vs. Umatilla, 3 p.m.; Cottage Grove vs. La Pine, 4:30 p.m.; Culver vs. Santiam, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis: Mountain View vs. Redmond, 4 p.m.; Summit vs. Ridgeview, 4 p.m.

Girls tennis: Redmond vs. Mountain View, 4 p.m.; Bend vs. La Salle Prep, 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Baseball: South Eugene vs. Summit, 4:30.

Softball: Stayton vs. Sisters, 4:30 p.m.

Track and field: Crook County, Caldera, Mt. View 3-Way, TBD; Bend, Ridgeview, Redmond 3-Way, 3 p.m.; La Pine at Sisters Invite, 4 p.m.

Boys golf: Bend, Mountain View, Redmond, Summit, Caldera at Redmond Invite, 1 p.m.

Boys tennis: Caldera vs. Crook County, 4 p.m.

Girls tennis: Crook County vs. Caldera, 4 p.m.

