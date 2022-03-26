Baseball: Redmond vs. Bend, 4:30 p.m.; Roosevelt vs. Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Sisters vs. Caldera JV, 3:30 p.m.; Henley vs. La Pine, 4:30 p.m.; Madras vs. Umatilla, 3 p.m.; Culver vs. Santiam, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Bend vs. Redmond, 4:30 p.m.; Sisters vs. Caldera JV, 4:30 p.m.; West Albany vs. Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Madras vs. Umatilla, 3 p.m.; Cottage Grove vs. La Pine, 4:30 p.m.; Culver vs. Santiam, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: Mountain View vs. Redmond, 4 p.m.; Summit vs. Ridgeview, 4 p.m.
High School Sports Scoreboard
Girls tennis: Redmond vs. Mountain View, 4 p.m.; Bend vs. La Salle Prep, 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Baseball: South Eugene vs. Summit, 4:30.
Softball: Stayton vs. Sisters, 4:30 p.m.
Track and field: Crook County, Caldera, Mt. View 3-Way, TBD; Bend, Ridgeview, Redmond 3-Way, 3 p.m.; La Pine at Sisters Invite, 4 p.m.
Boys golf: Bend, Mountain View, Redmond, Summit, Caldera at Redmond Invite, 1 p.m.
Boys tennis: Caldera vs. Crook County, 4 p.m.
Girls tennis: Crook County vs. Caldera, 4 p.m.
