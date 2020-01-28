Wednesday
Wrestling: Bend at Redmond, 7 p.m.; Summit at Mountain View, 7 p.m.; La Pine at Sisters, 7 p.m.
Thursday
Boys basketball: Bend at South Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Mountain View at McKay, 6:30 p.m.; Summit at West Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Newport at Sisters, 5:30 p.m.; Culver at Sheridan, 7 p.m.; Rogue Valley Adventist at Gilchrist, 5:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: South Salem at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; McKay at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; West Salem at Summit, 6:30 p.m.; Newport at Sisters, 4 p.m.; Culver at Sheridan, 6 p.m.; Rogue Valley Adventist at Gilchrist, 4 p.m.
Swimming: Redmond at Hood River Valley, 4 p.m.
Friday
Boys basketball: Crook County at Ridgeview, 7:45 p.m.; Redmond at Hood River Valley, 6:30 p.m.; Madras at Molalla, 7 p.m.; La Pine at Santiam Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Paisley at Trinity Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball: Crook County at Ridgeview, 6:15 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Redmond, 7:15 p.m.; Molalla at Madras, 7 p.m.; La Pine at Santiam Christian, 6 p.m.; Paisley at Trinity Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling: La Pine, Mountain View, Redmond, Crook County at Tournament of Champions (Liberty HS), TBD; Ridgeview at Giester Invitational (Clackamas HS), TBD; Summit, Madras at Cottage Grove Tournament, TBD.
Swimming: Sisters at Newport Invitational, 4 p.m.
Alpine skiing: OSSA Boys Giant Slalom at Mt. Bachelor (Cliffhanger), 8 a.m.
Saturday
Boys basketball: West Salem at Bend, 2:30 p.m.; Sprague at Mountain View, 2:30 p.m.; McKay at Summit, 1:30 p.m.; Gilchrist at Triad, 3:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: Bend at West Salem, 2:30 p.m.; Mountain View at Sprague, 2:30 p.m.; Summit at McKay, 1:30 p.m.; Gilchrist at Triad, 3:30 p.m.
Wrestling: La Pine, Mountain View, Redmond, Crook County at Tournament of Champions (Liberty HS), TBD; Ridgeview at Giester Invitational (Clackamas HS), TBD; Summit, Madras at Cottage Grove Tournament, TBD.
Swimming: Sisters at Stayton Invitational, TBD.
Alpine skiing: OSSA Girls Giant Slalom at Mt. Bachelor (Cliffhanger), 8 a.m.
Nordic skiing: OISRA Southern League at Hoodoo, 10:30 a.m.
