Wednesday
Boys basketball: Gilchrist at Prospect, 5:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: Gilchrist at Prospect, 4 p.m.
Wrestling: Sisters at Cascade Duals, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday
Boys basketball: West Salem at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Crook County, 6:30 p.m.; Culver at Western Christian, 6 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Hosanna Christian, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball: Crook County at The Dalles, 6:30 p.m.; Culver at Western Christian, 4:30 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Hosanna Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling: The Dalles at Redmond, 5 p.m.; Ridgeview vs. The Dalles at Redmond, 6 p.m.; Ridgeview at Redmond, 7:15 p.m.
Friday
Boys basketball: McNary at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; Summit at South Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at Redmond, 7:45 p.m.; North Marion at Madras, 7 p.m.; Philomath at Sisters, 5:30 p.m.; Santiam Christian at La Pine, 7:30 p.m.; North Lake at Central Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: Bend at McNary, 6:30 p.m.; Mountain View at West Salem, 6:30 p.m.; South Salem at Summit, 6:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at Redmond, 6:15 p.m.; Madras at North Marion, 7 p.m.; Philomath at Sisters, 7 p.m.; Santiam Christian at La Pine, 6 p.m.; North Lake at Central Christian, 5 p.m.
Wrestling: Bend, Mountain View, Summit at MVC District Tournament (Mountain View HS), 4:30 p.m.; La Pine at 3A SD1 Tournament (Irrigon HS), TBD; Culver at 2A/1A SD4 Tournament (Union HS), 2 p.m.
Swimming: Bend, Mountain View, Summit at MVC Districts (Kroc Center, Salem), TBD; Redmond, Ridgeview at IMC Championships (Madras Aquatic Center), TBD; Sisters at 4A/3A/2A/1A SD3 Championships (South Albany HS), TBD; Madras at 4A/3A/2A/1A SD2 Championships (Molalla Aquatic Center), 12:30 p.m.
Saturday
Wrestling: Bend, Mountain View, Summit at MVC District Tournament (Mountain View HS), 11 a.m.; La Pine at 3A SD1 Tournament (Irrigon HS), TBD; Culver at 2A/1A SD4 Tournament (Union HS), 10 a.m.
Swimming: Bend, Mountain View, Summit at MVC Districts (Kroc Center, Salem); Redmond, Ridgeview at IMC Championships (Madras Aquatic Center), TBD; Sisters at 4A/3A/2A/1A SD3 Championships (South Albany HS), TBD; Madras at 4A/3A/2A/1A SD2 Championships (Molalla Aquatic Center), 12:30 p.m.
Alpine skiing: OSSA Girls GS at Willamette Pass, 8 a.m.
