Volleyball: La Pine at Elmira, 6:30 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Prospect Charter, 5:30 p.m.
Girls soccer: Mountain View at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Caldera at Summit, 6 p.m.; Crook County at Madras, 3:30 p.m.
Boys soccer: Ridgeview at Mountain View, 4:30 p.m.; Summit at Caldera, 7 p.m.; Madras at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Volleyball: Caldera at Mountain View, 6 p.m.; Summit at Mountain View, 4 p.m.; Bend at Redmond, 4 p.m.; Caldera vs. Summit, 5 p.m.; Ridgeview vs. Bend, TBD; Ridgeview at Redmond, TBD.; Molalla at Crook County, 6 p.m.; Madras at Gladstone, 6 p.m.; Harrisburg at Sisters, 6 p.m.; Culver at Delphian, 5 p.m.; Culver at Blanchet Catholic, 3:30 p.m.
Girls soccer: Sisters at La Pine, 3 p.m.
Boys soccer: Sisters at Crosshill Christian, 5 p.m.; East Linn Christian at La Pine, 4:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Football: Redmond at Mountain View, 7 p.m.
Volleyball: Crook County at The Dalles, 6:30 p.m.; Siuslaw at La Pine, 6 p.m.; Culver at Colton, 3:30 p.m.; Culver at Kennedy, 5:30 p.m.; Prospect Charter at Central Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Girls soccer: Mountain View at Redmond, 6 p.m.; Caldera at Bend, 4 p.m.
Boys soccer: Redmond at Mountain View, 4 p.m.; Bend at Caldera, 7 p.m.; Ridgeview at Summit, 3 p.m.
FRIDAY
Football: Bend at Summit, 7 p.m.; Ridgeview at Caldera, 7 p.m.; Pendleton at Crook County, 7 p.m.; Creswell at Sisters, 7 p.m.; La Pine at Pleasant Hill, 7 p.m.; Regis at Culver, 7 p.m.; Gilchrist at Powers, 3 p.m.
Volleyball: Gilchrist at Trinity Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.
Girls soccer: Summit at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
Football: La Grande at Madras, 5 p.m.
Volleyball: Mountain View, Summit, Caldera, Redmond, Ridgeview, Sisters at Bend Clearwater Classic, 8 a.m.; Central Christian at Trinity Lutheran, 6:30 p.m.
Cross-country: Mountain View, Ridgeview, Centennial, Cascades Academy at Caldera Wolfpack XC 5K, 10 a.m.; Bend, La Pine, North Lake at Escape the Rock, Fort Rock State Park Invitational Meet, TBD.
MONDAY
Volleyball: Sisters at Pleasant Hill, 6:30 p.m.; La Pine at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Girls soccer: Ridgeview at Caldera, 7 p.m.; The Dalles at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.; Siuslaw at Sisters, 6 p.m.; La Pine at Pleasant Hill, 6 p.m.
Boys soccer: Crook County at The Dalles, 4:30 p.m.; La Pine at Pleasant Hill, 4 p.m.; Central Christian at Faith Bible, 3 p.m.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.