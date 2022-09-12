Volleyball: Madras at Trinity Lutheran, 6:30 p.m.; La Pine at Siuslaw, 6:30 p.m.; Sisters at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.; Culver at Salem Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Girls soccer: Pendleton at Bend, 4 p.m.; Ridgeview at Hood River Valley, 5 p.m.
Boys soccer: Hood River Valley at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Bend at Pendleton, 4 p.m.; Crook County at Redmond, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Volleyball: Redmond vs. Mountain View, 4 p.m.; Mountain View at Bend, TBD; Redmond at Bend, TBD; Caldera at Ridgeview, 4 p.m.; Summit at Ridgeview, TBD; Summit vs. Caldera, TBD; Pleasant Hill at Sisters, 6 p.m.; Rogue Valley at Central Christian, 4 p.m.; Central Christian at Gilchrist, 7 p.m.
Girls soccer: Redmond at barlow, 4 p.m.; Sisters at Elmira, 5 p.m.; Central Linn at La Pine, 4:30 p.m.
Boys soccer: The Dalles at Sisters, 4:30 p.m.; Central Linn at La Pine, 4:30 p.m.; Willamette Valley at Central Christian, 4 p.m.
Cross-country: La Pine, Mountain View at Crook County Invitational, TBD.
THURSDAY
Volleyball: Madras at Estacada, 6 p.m.; The Dalles at Crook County, 6:30 p.m.; Harrisburg at La Pine, 6 p.m.; Salem Academy at Culver, 5 p.m.; Santiam at Culver, 6:30 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Rogue Valley, 6 p.m.
Girls soccer: Willamette at Mountain View, 4 p.m.; Henley at Caldera, 6 p.m.
Boys soccer: Mountain View at Willamette, 6 p.m.; Henley at Caldera, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY
Football: Westview at Summit, 7 p.m.; McMinnville at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.; Mountain View at Forest Grove, 7 p.m.; Centennial at Bend, 7 p.m.; Madras at Caldera, 7 p.m.; Siuslaw at La Pine, 7 p.m.; Sisters at Elmira, 7 p.m.; Culver at Santiam, 7 p.m.
Volleyball: Trinity Lutheran at Crosshill Christian, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY
Football: Crook County at Redmond, 1 p.m.; Riddle at Gilchrist, 4 p.m.
Volleyball: Redmond at Lakeridge tournament, TBD: Ridgeview, Summit at Sprague tournament, TBD; Sisters tournament, TBD.
Girls soccer: Grant at Summit, 1 p.m.; Crook County at Klamath Union, 2 p.m.; La Pine at Santiam Christian, 1 p.m.
Boys soccer: Summit at Grant, 1 p.m.; Crescent Valley at Caldera, 11 a.m.; La Pine at Santiam Christian, 3 p.m.
Cross-country: Northwest Classic, Lane Community College, Eugene, TBD.
MONDAY
Volleyball: Sisters at Creswell, 6:30 p.m.
Girls soccer: Redmond at Mountain View, 5 p.m.; Sisters at Siuslaw, 4:30 p.m.
Boys soccer: Mountain View at Redmond, 6 p.m.; Sisters at Siuslaw, 6:30 p.m.; Grandview at Central Christian, 4 p.m.
