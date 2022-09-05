Volleyball: Mountain View at Crook County, 7 p.m.; Caldera at Henley, 6:30 p.m.; Bend at North Eugene, 6:45 p.m.; Redmond at Crook County, TBD; Sisters at Elmira, 6:30 p.m.; La Pine at Pleasant Hill, 6:30 p.m.
Girls soccer: Summit at South Eugene, 6 p.m.; David Douglas at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.; Madras at Junction City, 6:30 p.m.; Sisters at Creswell, 4:30 p.m.; Elmira at La Pine, 4:30 p.m.
Boys soccer: South Eugene at Summit, 6 p.m.; Sisters at Mountain View, 4:30 p.m.; Putnam at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Bend at West Albany, 6 p.m.; Junction City at Madras, 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Volleyball: Churchill at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at North Lake, 5:30 p.m.; Dufur at Central Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Girls soccer: Bend at Lincoln, 4:15 p.m.
Boys soccer: Redmond at Newberg, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
Volleyball: Springfield at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; Sweet Home at Madras, 6 p.m.; Elmira at La Pine, 6 p.m.
Girls soccer: Mountain View at Madras, 5:30 p.m.; Ashland at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Pleasant Hill at Sisters, 6 p.m.; La Pine at Creswell, 4:30 p.m.
Boys soccer: Crook County at Sisters, 4 p.m.; Central Christian at La Pine, 5 p.m.
FRIDAY
Football: North Medford at Bend, 7 p.m.; Caldera at Grants Pass, 7 p.m.; Mountain View at Churchill, 7 p.m.; Thurston at Summit, 7 p.m.; Ridgeview at Centennial, 7 p.m.; Redmond at Pendleton, 7 p.m.; Sisters at Madras, 7 p.m.; Dayton at La Pine, 7 p.m.; Culver at Irrigon, 3 p.m.; Jewell at Gilchrist, 3 p.m.
Volleyball: North Lake at Central Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Girls soccer: Summit at Jesuit, 4 p.m.; Caldera at Corvallis, 4 p.m.
Boys soccer: Jesuit at Summit, 4 p.m.; Corvallis at Caldera, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
Volleyball: Summit at Central Catholic tournament, TBD; Mountain View, Caldera at South Eugene Tournament, TBD; Sisters at Cascade Invite, TBD; Culver at Stanfield, noon; Weston-McEwen vs. Culver, 1:30 p.m.; Central Christian at Summit Springs tournament, noon.
Girls soccer: Caldera at Crescent Valley, 1 p.m.
Boys soccer: Corvallis at Summit, 2 p.m.; North Bend at Crook County, 1 p.m.
MONDAY
Volleyball: Culver at Willamina, 6 p.m.
Girls soccer: La Pine at Sisters, 4 p.m.
