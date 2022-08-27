Boys soccer: Westside Christian at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.
Cross-country: Bend, Caldera, La Pine, Redmond, Ridgeview, Sisters, Summit at Early Bird IMC Preview, Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 9 a.m.
TUESDAY
Volleyball: Redmond at South Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Summit at Sheldon jamboree, 6:45 p.m; Caldera at Crook County, 3 p.m.; Caldera vs. Sisters at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.; Sisters at Crook County, 6:30 p.m.
Girls soccer: Ridgeview at Thurston, 4 p.m.; Silverton at Mountain View, 3:30 p.m.; Wilsonville at Caldera, 4 p.m.
Boys soccer: North Salem at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Mountain View at Silverton, 4 p.m.; Caldera at Wilsonville, 4 p.m.; Sisters at Madras, 5:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Volleyball: Ashland at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; La Pine at Glide, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY
Football: Bend at Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Volleyball: Pendleton vs. Mountain View at Redmond, 3 p.m.; La Grande vs. Mountain View at Redmond, 1:30 p.m.; Madras at Caldera, 6:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at Mazama, 6:15 p.m.; Crook County at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; La Grande at Redmond, noon; Pendleton at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.; Burns at Sisters, 6 p.m.; Cascade Christian at Sisters, 3 p.m.
Girls soccer: Sisters at Redmond, 6 p.m.; Mountain View at Churchill, 6 p.m.
Boys soccer: Redmond at Sisters, 6 p.m.; Churchill at Mountain View, 4 p.m.; Ridgeview at Corvallis, 5 p.m.
FRIDAY
Football: Summit at Tualatin, 7 p.m.; Canby at Mountain View, 7 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Redmond, 7 p.m.; Ridgeview at Springfield, 7 p.m.; Pendleton at Caldera, 7 p.m.; Crook County at Philomath, 7 p.m.; Madras at Sweet Home, 7 p.m.; Sisters at Burns, 7 p.m.; La Pine at Corbett, 7 p.m.; Weston-McEwen at Culver, 7 p.m.; Glendale at Gilchrist, noon.
Volleyball: Summit at South Medford, 2 p.m.
SATURDAY
Volleyball: La Pine Tournament, 9 a.m.; Weston-McEwen vs. Culver, TBD.
Girls soccer: Lincoln at Summit, 2 p.m.
Boys soccer: Summit at Lincoln, 4 p.m.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.