Baseball: Sisters at Parkrose, 5 p.m.; Madras at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Mountain View at Sisters, 4:30 p.m.; Crook County at Madras, TBD.
Boys golf: Class 5A state championships, Emerald Valley Golf Club, Creswell, TBD; Class 4A state championships, Trysting Tree Golf Club, Corvallis, TBD; Class 3A/2A/1A state championships, Tokatee Golf Course, Blue River, TBD.
Girls golf: Class 5A state championships, Quail Valley Golf Course, Banks, TBD; Class 4A/3A/2A/1A state championships, Trysting Tree Golf Club, Corvallis, TBD.
TUESDAY
Boys golf: Class 5A state championships, Emerald Valley Golf Club, Creswell, TBD; Class 4A state championships, Trysting Tree Golf Club, Corvallis, TBD; Class 3A/2A/1A state championships, Tokatee Golf Course, Blue River, TBD.
Girls golf: Class 5A state championships, Quail Valley Golf Course, Banks, TBD; Class 4A/3A/2A/1A state championships, Trysting Tree Golf Club, Corvallis, TBD.
WEDNESDAY
Baseball: La Pine at Mazama, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Culver at Central Linn, 4:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Baseball: Sandy at Mountain View, 4:30 p.m.; McNary at Bend, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: South Medford at Bend, 5:30 p.m.
Track and field: Class 3A Special District 4 Championships, Siuslaw, 11:30 a.m.
FRIDAY
Boys tennis: Class 5A state championships at West Hills Racquet and Fitness Club, Portland, TBD; Class 4A/3A/2A/1A state championships at Oregon State University, Corvallis, TBD.
Girls tennis: Class 5A state championships at West Hills Racquet and Fitness Club, Portland, TBD; Class 4A/3A/2A/1A state championships at Oregon State University, Corvallis, TBD.
Track and field: Intermountain Conference championships, Summit High School, 3 p.m.; Tri-Valley Conference championships, Madras, 3:45 p.m.; Class 3A Special District 4 Championships, Siuslaw, 11 a.m.
SATURDAY
Boys tennis: Class 5A state championships at Tualatin Hills Tennis Center, Beaverton, TBD; Class 4A/3A/2A/1A state championships at Oregon State University, Corvallis, TBD.
Girls tennis: Class 5A state championships at Tualatin Hills Tennis Center, Beaverton, TBD; Class 4A/3A/2A/1A state championships at Oregon State University, Corvallis, TBD.
Track and field: Intermountain Conference championships, Summit High School, 10 a.m.; Tri-Valley Conference championships, Madras, TBD; Class 2A Special District 4 championships, Hermiston, 11 a.m.
