Volleyball: Crook County at Estacada, 6 p.m.; Culver at Regis, 5:30 p.m.; Central Christian at Chiloquin, 5:30 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Crosspoint, 5:30 p.m.
Girls soccer: Summit at Mountain View, 4:30 p.m.; Redmond at Caldera, 7 p.m.
Boys soccer: Mountain View at Summit, 6 p.m.; Caldera at Redmond, 6 p.m.; Ridgeview at Bend, 4:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Volleyball: Mountain View at Summit, 4 p.m.; Redmond vs. Mountain View, 4 p.m.; Bend at Caldera, 6 p.m.; Ridgeview at Caldera, 4 p.m.; Redmond at Summit, 4 p.m.; Ridgeview vs. Bend, 4 p.m.; Madras at Crook County, 6:30 p.m.; Elmira at Sisters, 6 p.m.
Girls soccer: Molalla at Madras, 4 p.m.; Estacada at Crook County, 6 p.m.; Creswell at Sisters, 6 p.m.; La Pine at Elmira, 4:30 p.m.
Boys soccer: Madras at Molalla, 6 p.m.; Crook County at Estacada, 6 p.m.; East Linn Christian at Sisters, 4 p.m.; Elmira at La Pine, 4:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Volleyball: Pleasant Hill at La Pine, 6 p.m.; Culver at Gervais, 5:30 p.m.
Girls soccer: Caldera at Mountain View, 4:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at Redmond, 6 p.m.
Boys soccer: Summit at Bend, 4:30 p.m.; Redmond at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Football: Caldera at Mountain View, 7 p.m.; Summit at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.; Bend at Redmond, 7 p.m.; Crook County at The Dalles, 7 p.m.; Madras at Pendleton, 7 p.m.; Harrisburg at La Pine, 7 p.m.; Culver at Gervais, 7 p.m.; North Lake at Gilchrist, 2 p.m.
Volleyball: Crosspoint at Central Christian, 6:30 p.m.; Chiloquin at Trinity Lutheran, 6 p.m.
Girls soccer: Bend at Summit, 4 p.m.
Boys soccer: Mountain View at Caldera, 4 p.m.
SATURDAY
Volleyball: Ridgeview at Mt. Hood Invite; Caldera, Summit at South Medford Tournament; Redmond at Westview Tournament; Madras at Junction City Tournament; La Pine at St. Mary’s Tournament.
Cross-country: Bend, Caldera, Crook County, Culver, La Pine, Madras, Mountain View, Redmond, Sisters, Summit, Trinity Lutheran at Oxford Classic, Drake Park, Bend, 12:20 p.m.
MONDAY
Volleyball: Estacada at Madras, 6 p.m.; Gervais at Culver, 5 p.m.
Girls soccer: Redmond at Bend, 4:30 p.m.; Sisters at Pleasant Hill, 4 p.m.; Creswell at La Pine, 4:30 p.m.
Boys soccer: Bend at Redmond, 6:30 p.m.; Sisters at Pleasant Hill, 6 p.m.; La Pine at Creswell, 4:30 p.m.; Trout Lake at Central Christian, 4 p.m.
