Volleyball: Ridgeview at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; Crook County at Molalla, 6 p.m.; Gladstone at Madras, 6 p.m.; Central Christian at Lost River, 5:30 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Bonanza, 5:30 p.m.
Girls soccer: Bend at Caldera, 7 p.m.; Ridgeview at Summit, 5:30 p.m.; Crook County at The Dalles, 4:30 p.m.; Estacada at Madras, 4 p.m.
Boys soccer: Caldera at Bend, 5 p.m.; Summit at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.; Madras at Estacada, 6 p.m.; La Pine at Gervais, 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Volleyball: Caldera at Redmond, 5:30 p.m.; Summit at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; Siuslaw at Sisters, 6 p.m.; Chemawa at Culver, 4:30 p.m.
Girls soccer: Santiam Christian at Sisters, 4 p.m.; Pleasant Hill at La Pine, 4 p.m.
Boys soccer: Elmira at Sisters, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY
Football: Southridge at Mountain View, 7 p.m.; La Pine at Sisters, 7 p.m.
Volleyball: The Dalles at Madras, 6 p.m.; Gladstone at Crook County, 6 p.m.; Creswell at La Pine, 6 p.m.; Culver at Willamina, 6 p.m.
Girls soccer: Mountain View at Bend, 4:30 p.m; Caldera at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Molalla at Crook County, 6 p.m.; Madras at Gladstone, 6 p.m.
Boys soccer: Bend at Mountain View, 4:30 p.m.; Crook County at Molalla, 6 p.m.; Gladstone at Madras, 4 p.m.; Damascus Christian at Central Christian, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY
Football: Glencoe at Redmond, 7:30 p.m.; Wilsonville at Summit, 7 p.m.; Bend at Canby, 7 p.m.; Pendleton at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.; Caldera at Crook County, 7 p.m.; Scappoose at Madras, 7 p.m.; Willamina at Culver, 7 p.m.; Elkton at Gilchrist, 2 p.m.
Volleyball: Lost River at Trinity Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.
Boys soccer: Ridgeview at Caldera, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
Volleyball: Mountain View at Rogue Valley Classic; Summit, Ridgeview at South Albany State Preview; La Pine at Pleasant Hill tournament; Central Christian at Mohawk tournament.
Girls soccer: Summit at Redmond, 1 p.m.
Boys soccer: Redmond at Summit, 1 p.m.
MONDAY
Volleyball: Madras at Molalla, 6 p.m.; Crook County at Estacada, 6 p.m.; La Pine at Sisters, 6 p.m.
Girls soccer: Bend at Ridgeview, 5 p.m.; Madras at The Dalles, 4:30 p.m.; Crook County at Gladstone, 4 p.m.; Central Linn at Sisters, 6 p.m.; La Pine at Siuslaw, 4:30 p.m.
Boys soccer: The Dalles at Madras, 4 p.m.; Gladstone at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.; La Pine at Siuslaw, 6:30 p.m.; Sisters at Creswell, 4:30 p.m.
