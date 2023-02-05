MONDAY
Wrestling: Madras at Estacada, 5 p.m.
TUESDAY
Girls basketball: Ridgeview at Mountain View, 7 p.m.; Bend at Redmond, 7 p.m.; Summit at Caldera, 7 p.m.; La Pine at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.; Sisters at Pleasant Hill, 6 p.m.; Culver at Gervais, 6:30 p.m.; Trinity Luthern at Prairie City, 3:30 p.m.
Boys basketball: Mountain View at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.; Redmond at Bend, 7 p.m.; Caldera at Summit, 7 p.m.; Sisters at Pleasant Hill, 7:30 p.m.; La Pine at Harrisburg, 7:30 p.m.; Culver at Gervais, 5 p.m.; Central Christian at Gilchrist, 5:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Girls basketball: Gladstone at Madras, 7 p.m.; Culver at Kennedy, 7 p.m.
Boys basketball: Molalla at Crook County, 7 p.m.; Culver at Kennedy, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Mountain View at Bend, 7 p.m.; Summit at Caldera, 7 p.m.; Redmond at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Girls basketball: Redmond at Mountain View, 7 p.m.; Bend at Caldera, 7 p.m.; Ridgeview at Summit, 7 p.m.; Crook County at Molalla, 7 p.m.; Sisters at Creswell, 6 p.m.; Chiloquin at Trinity Lutheran, 5 p.m.
Boys basketball: Mountain View at Redmond, 7 p.m.; Caldera at Bend, 7 p.m.; Summit at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.; Madras at Gladstone, 7 p.m.; Sisters at Creswell, 7:30 p.m.; Central Christian at Prospect Charter, 5:30 p.m.; Chiloquin at Trinity Lutheran, 6:30 p.m.
Wrestling: The Dalles at Madras, TBD.
Swimming: IMC Championships at Juniper Swim & Fitness Center, Bend, 5 p.m.; Sisters at 3A Special District 4 championships, Albany, TBD.
SATURDAY
Boys basketball: Prospect Charter at Trinity Lutheran, 2:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Caldera at Mountain View, 1 p.m.; Summit at Mountain View, 2 p.m.; La Pine at 3A Special District 4 meet, at Riverside, TBD.
Swimming: IMC Championships at Juniper Swim & Fitness Center, Bend, 1 p.m.
Nordic skiing: OISRAN Southern League skate at Mt. Shasta Ski Area, 10 a.m.; OISRAN Northern League skiathlon relay at Mt. Hood Meadows, 11 a.m.
