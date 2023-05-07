Boys golf: IMC Regionals, at Stone Creek Golf Course, Oregon City, TBD; Special District 1 championships, Quail Valley, 10 a.m.
Girls golf: IMC Regionals, at Stone Creek Golf Course, Oregon City, TBD; Special District 1 championships, Quail Valley, noon.
TUESDAY
Baseball: Mountain View at Bend, 4:30 p.m.; Summit at Caldera, 4:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.; Harrisburg at Sisters, 4:30 p.m.; Culver at Regis, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Mountain View at Bend, 4:30 p.m.; Summit at Caldera, 4:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.; Harrisburg at Sisters, 4:30 p.m.; Culver at Monroe, 4:30 p.m.
Girls tennis: Sherman at Crook County, 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Baseball: Bend at Mountain View, 4:30 p.m.; Caldera at Summit, 4:30 p.m.; Redmond at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Crook County at The Dalles, 4:30 p.m.; Estacada at Madras, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Bend at Mountain View, 4:30 p.m.; Caldera at Summit, 4:30 p.m.; Redmond at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.; Madras at Estacada, 4:30 p.m.
Track and field: Madras Invitational, 4 p.m.; Prineville Invitational, Crook County, 4:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Baseball: Molalla at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.; Madras at Gladstone, 5 p.m.
Softball: Crook County at Molalla, 4:30 p.m.; Gladstone at Madras, 4:30 p.m.
Track and field: Last Chance Meet, Bend High, TBD.
FRIDAY
Baseball: Mountain View at Bend, 4:30 p.m.; Summit at Caldera, 4:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.; Sisters at Harrisburg (DH), 2 p.m.; Burns at La Pine, 4 p.m.; Regis at Culver (DH), 2 p.m.
Softball: Mountain View at Bend, 4:30 p.m.; Summit at Caldera, 4:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.; Sisters at Harrisburg (DH), 2 p.m.; Burns at La Pine, 4:30 p.m.; Regis at Culver (DH), 2:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: IMC Championships, at Caldera, TBD.
Girls tennis: IMC Championships, at Caldera, TBD.
SATURDAY
Softball: Burns at Crook County, 11 a.m.; La Pine at Sisters, 10 a.m.
Boys tennis: IMC Championships, at Caldera, TBD.
Girls tennis: IMC Championships, at Caldera, TBD.
Track and field: Gilchrist Small School Invitational, 11 a.m.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The best national sports magazine — Sports Illustrated — is now available to our paid subscribers with a click of the mouse. You'll get insight, stories and action photos from a wealth of college and national sporting events, just the like magazine, only online, always updated and at your fingertips.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.