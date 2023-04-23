MONDAY
Baseball: Crook County at The Dalles, 4:30 p.m.; Estacada at Madras, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: The Dalles at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.; Madras at Estacada, 5 p.m.; La Pine at Elmira, 4:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
Baseball: Caldera at Mountain View, 4:30 p.m.; Redmond at Summit, 4:30 p.m.; Bend at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Sisters at Elmira, 4:30 p.m.; La Pine at Pleasant Hill, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Caldera at Mountain View, 4:30 p.m.; Summit at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.; Bend at Ridgeview, 5 p.m.; Sisters at Elmira, 4:30 p.m.; La Pine at Pleasant Hill, 4:30 p.m.; Culver at Salem Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: Mountain View at Bend, 4 p.m.; Summit at Redmond, TBD; Caldera at Ridgeview, 4 p.m.; Stayton at Sisters, 4 p.m.; Madras at Crook County, 4 p.m.
Girls tennis: Bend at Mountain View, 4 p.m.; Redmond at Summit, 4 p.m.; Ridgeview at Caldera, 4 p.m.; Sisters at Stayton, 4 p.m.; Madras at Crook County, 4 p.m.
Boys golf: Caldera Invitational, Lost Tracks, TBD.
Girls golf: Crook County Invite, Prineville Country Club, TBD.
WEDNESDAY
Baseball: Mountain View at Caldera, 4:30 p.m.; Summit at Redmond, TBD; Ridgeview at Bend, 4:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.; Madras at Estacada, 5 p.m.
Softball: Mountain View at Caldera, 4:30 p.m.; Redmond at Summit, 4:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at Bend, 4:30 p.m.; Crook County at The Dalles, 4:30 p.m.; Estacada at Madras, 4:30 p.m.
Track and field: Mountain View at Ridgeview, 3 p.m.; Caldera at Bend, 3 p.m.; Redmond, Crook County at Summit, 3 p.m.
THURSDAY
Baseball: Madras at Gladstone, 5 p.m.; Culver at Sherman, 4 p.m.
Softball: Crook County at Molalla, 4:30 p.m.; Gladstone at Madras, 4:30 p.m.; Santiam at Culver, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: Summit at Mountain View, 4 p.m.; Bend at Ridgeview, 4 p.m.; Redmond at Caldera, 4 p.m.; Madras at Sisters, 4 p.m.
Girls tennis: Mountain View at Summit, 4 p.m.; Ridgeview at Bend, 4 p.m.; Caldera at Redmond, 4 p.m.; Sisters at Madras, 4 p.m.; The Dalles at Crook County, 4 p.m.
Girls golf: La Pine Invite, Quail Run, 11 a.m.
FRIDAY
Baseball: Caldera at Mountain View, 4:30 p.m.; Summit at Redmond, TBD; Bend at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Elmira at Sisters (DH), 2 p.m.; Pleasant Hill at La Pine (DH), 2 p.m.
Softball: Caldera at Mountain View, 4:30 p.m.; Summit at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.; Bend at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Elmira at Sisters (DH), 2 p.m.; Pleasant Hill at La Pine (DH), 2 p.m.
Track and field: Caldera, Mountain View, Summit, Redmond, Ridgeview, Sisters at Nike/Jesuit Twilight Relays, 2 p.m.; Bend at Lebanon Invitational, 4 p.m.
SATURDAY
Baseball: Henley at Crook County, 1 p.m.
Softball: Crook County at Henley, 3 p.m.
Boys tennis: Corvallis at Summit, TBD.
Girls tennis: Corvallis at Summit, TBD; Molalla at Madras, TBD.
Track and field: Culver at Stayton Invitational, 10 a.m.
