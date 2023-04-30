MONDAY
Baseball: Crook County at Molalla, 4 p.m.; Gladstone at Madras, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Molalla at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.; Madras at Gladstone, 4:30 p.m.
Girls tennis: Crook County at Mountain View, 4 p.m.
TUESDAY
Baseball: Ridgeview at Mountain View, 4:30 p.m; Redmond at Caldera, 4:30 p.m.; Bend at Summit, 4:30 p.m.; Sisters at Siuslaw, 4:30 p.m.; Creswell at La Pine, 4:30 p.m.; Monroe at Culver, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Ridgeview at Mountain View, 4:30 p.m; Redmond at Caldera, 4:30 p.m.; Bend at Summit, 4:30 p.m.; Sisters at Siuslaw, 4:30 p.m.; Creswell at La Pine, 4:30 p.m.; Culver at Western Christian (DH), 3 p.m.
Boys tennis: Caldera at Mountain View, 4 p.m.; Bend at Summit, 4 p.m.; Ridgeview at Redmond, 4 p.m.; Sisters at The Dalles, 4 p.m.
Girls tennis: Mountain View at Caldera, 4 p.m.; Summit at Bend, 4 p.m.; Redmond at Ridgeview, 4 p.m.; The Dalles at Sisters, 4 p.m.
Track and field: La Pine at Lost River Invitational, 3:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Baseball: Mountain View at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Caldera at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.; Summit at Bend, 4:30 p.m.; Madras at The Dalles, 4:30 p.m.; Gladstone at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Mountain View at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Caldera at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.; Summit at Bend, 4:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Madras, 4:30 p.m.; Crook County at Gladstone, 4:30 p.m.
Track and field: Summit at Mountain View, 3:15 p.m.; Caldera, Sisters at Redmond, 3:30 p.m.; Bend, Crook County at Ridgeview, 3 p.m.; Molalla, The Dalles at Madras, 4 p.m.
THURSDAY
Baseball: Molalla at Madras, 4:30 p.m.; Crook County at Estacada, 5 p.m.
Softball: Madras at Molalla, 4:30 p.m.; Estacada at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.; Siuslaw at Sisters (DH), 2 p.m.; Culver at Colton, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: Mountain View at Ridgeview, 4 p.m.; Caldera at Summit, 4 p.m.; Redmond at Bend, 4 p.m.; The Dalles at Madras, 4 p.m.; Molalla at Crook County, 4 p.m.
Girls tennis: Ridgeview at Mountain View, 4 p.m.; Bend at Redmond, 4 p.m.; Summit at Caldera, 4 p.m.; Madras at The Dalles, 4 p.m.; Crook County at Molalla, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY
Baseball: Ridgeview at Mountain View, 4:30 p.m; Redmond at Caldera, 4:30 p.m.; Bend at Summit, 4:30 p.m.; Siuslaw at Sisters (DH), 2 p.m.; La Pine at Creswell (DH), 2 p.m.; Culver at Monroe (DH), 2 p.m.
Softball: Ridgeview at Mountain View, 4:30 p.m; Redmond at Caldera, 4:30 p.m.; Bend at Summit, 4:30 p.m.; La Pine at Creswell (DH), 2 p.m.; Kennedy at Culver (DH), 2:30 p.m.
Track and field: Culver at Big Cats Invitational, Stanfield, 11 a.m.
SATURDAY
Track and field: Bend, Caldera, Mountain View at Summit Invite, 10 a.m.
