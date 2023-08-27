Girls soccer: North Medford at Summit, 4 p.m.; Ridgeview at Mountainside, 5 p.m.; Mountain View at Silverton, 7:15 p.m.; Crook County at Sisters, 4 p.m.
Boys soccer: Ridgeview at North Salem, 7 p.m.; Silverton at Mountain View, 3:30 p.m.; Wilsonville at Caldera, 4:30 p.m.; Madras at Sisters, 6 p.m.
Volleyball: South Salem at Redmond, 6:30 p.m.; Summit at Sheldon, 4 p.m.; Caldera at Sisters, 3 p.m.; Crook County vs. Caldera, 5 p.m.; Marshfield vs. Summit, 1 p.m.; Crook County at Sisters, 6 p.m.; Burns at La Pine, 6 p.m.; Central Christian at Powder Valley, 1 p.m.; Central Christian at Joseph, 5 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran vs. Cove, 5 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Imbler, 6:30 p.m.
Volleyball: Central Christian at Imbler, 6:30 p.m.; Joseph at Trinity Lutheran, 4 p.m.; Central Christian at Cove, 4 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Powder Valley, 5 p.m.
THURSDAY
Football: Sweet Home at Madras, 7:30 p.m.
Girls soccer: Mountain View at Willamette, 4 p.m.
Boys soccer: Willamette at Mountain View, 4 p.m.; Sisters at Redmond, 6 p.m.; Corvallis at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball: Mountain View vs. La Grande, 1:30 p.m.; Caldera at Madras, 6 p.m.; Mountain View at Pendleton, noon; Redmond at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.; Mazama at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.; Redmond vs. La Grande, 3 p.m.; Bend at Hilo, Hawaii tournament, 7 p.m.; Sisters at Baker, 3 p.m.; Sisters at Burns, TBD.
FRIDAY
Football: Lincoln at Bend, 7 p.m.; Tualatin at Summit, 7 p.m.; Mountain View at Canby, 7 p.m.; Springfield at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.; Caldera at Pendleton, 7 p.m.; Redmond at Hood River Valley, 7 p.m.; The Dalles at La Pine, 7 p.m.; Philomath at Crook County, 7 p.m.; Burns at Sisters, 7 p.m.
Girls soccer: Thurston at Caldera, 4 p.m.; Redmond at South Albany, 4:30 p.m.; Westside Christian at Crook County, 4 p.m.
Boys soccer: Thurston at Caldera, 6 p.m.; Crook County at Westside Christian, 4 p.m.
Volleyball: South Medford at Summit, 2:30 p.m.; Bend at Hilo, Hawaii tournament, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
Football: Crane at Gilchrist, 4 p.m.
Girls soccer: Lincoln at Summit, noon.
Boys soccer: Lincoln at Summit, 2 p.m.
Volleyball: Bend at Hilo, Hawaii tournament, 7 p.m.; Sisters at Klamath Union tournament, 7 p.m.; Crane at Culver, 1 p.m.
