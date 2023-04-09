MONDAY
Baseball: Madras at The Dalles, 4:30 p.m.; Gladstone at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.; Creswell at Sisters, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: The Dalles at Madras, 4:30 p.m.; Crook County at Gladstone, 4:30 p.m.; Creswell at Sisters, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: Sisters at Summit, 4 p.m.
Girls tennis: Summit at Sisters, 4 p.m.
Boys golf: Bend at Bandon Invitational, TBD.
Girls golf: Summit Invite at Widgi Creek, TBD.
TUESDAY
Baseball: Mountain View at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.; Bend at Caldera, 4:30 p.m.; Summit at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Harrisburg at La Pine, 4:30 p.m.; Central Linn at Culver, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Mountain View at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.; Bend at Caldera, 4:30 p.m.; Summit at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Harrisburg at La Pine, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: Mountain View at Summit, 4 p.m.; Ridgeview at Bend, 4 p.m.; Caldera at Redmond, 4 p.m.; The Dalles at Crook County, 4 p.m.
Girls tennis: Summit at Mountain View, TBD; Bend at Ridgeview, 4 p.m.; Redmond at Caldera, 4 p.m.; Crook County at The Dalles, 4 p.m.
Boys golf: Summit Invite at Broken Top Club, TBD.
WEDNESDAY
Baseball: Redmond at Mountain View, 4:30 p.m.; Caldera at Bend, 4:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at Summit, 4:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Madras, 4:30 p.m.; Crook County at Gladstone, 5 p.m.; Sisters at Pleasant Hill, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Redmond at Mountain View, 4:30 p.m.; Caldera at Bend, 4:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at Summit, 4:30 p.m.; Madras at The Dalles, 4:30 p.m.; Gladstone at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.
Track and field: Caldera at Mountain View, 3:15 p.m.; Bend at Redmond, 3:30 p.m.; Madras at Molalla, 4 p.m.; Crook County Invite, 4:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Baseball: Mountain View at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.; Molalla at Madras, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Mountain View at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.; Monroe at Culver, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: Mountain View at Caldera, 4 p.m.; Summit at Bend, 4 p.m.; Redmond at Ridgeview, 4 p.m.; Crook County at Sisters, 4 p.m.; Madras at The Dalles, 4 p.m.
Girls tennis: Caldera at Mountain View, TBD; Bend at Summit, 4 p.m.; Ridgeview at Redmond, 4 p.m.; Sisters at Crook County, 4 p.m.
Boys golf: Redmond Invite at Eagle Crest Ridge Course, TBD.
Girls golf: Ridgeview Invite at Juniper Golf Course, TBD.
FRIDAY
Baseball: Bend at Caldera, 4:30 p.m.; Summit at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Crook County at Estacada, 5 p.m.; Sisters at Creswell (DH), 2 p.m.; La Pine at Harrisburg (DH), 2 p.m.; Culver at Central Linn (DH), 2 p.m.
Softball: Bend at Caldera, 4:30 p.m.; Summit at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Madras at Molalla, 4:30 p.m.; Estacada at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.; Sisters at Creswell (DH), 2 p.m.; La Pine at Harrisburg (DH), 2 p.m.; Culver at Gervais, 4:30 p.m.
Girls tennis: Central Oregon Invite at Caldera, TBD.
SATURDAY
Track and field: Caldera at Wilsonville Invitational, 10 a.m.; Summit, Ridgeview at Sherwood Need for Speed Classic, noon; Madras, Gilchrist, Ridgeview at La Pine Invitational, 10 a.m.; Summit at Roseburg Invitational, noon.
